It would be hard to drive on any major streets or thoroughfares without passing fast-food restaurants here in New Jersey. They are all over the state.

Take a trip out of New Jersey, and you will notice that more fast-food restaurants make up the background of that state.

WalletHub put out a study that sets the table, noting that according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the prices at fast-food restaurants overall rose by an incredible 47%.

Fast Food, Luxury Product Ribbon

The study points out, and I agree, that in the past, going to a fast-food restaurant was an option to feed the family quickly and cost-efficiently.

Now, going to a fast-food restaurant has become a luxury purchase, and people just do not have the discretionary funds to make that purchase on a frequent basis.

As a result of the significant increase in pricing for fast food, more people are not going, and as a result, fast food outlets are closing.

Many fast-food chains have made sweeping closures, with hundreds of outlets now closed.

Percent, Increase, Decrease, Fast Food

WalletHub analyzed what states have the greatest percentage of household income spent on fast-food restaurants.

The category of fast food for this study included prices for hamburgers, fried chicken, pizza, and chicken sandwiches. They looked at franchises for the study.

Mississippi, New Mexico, Kentucky, Arkansas, and West Virginia spend the most money on fast food, between 0.47% to 0.45% of the average household income.

New Jersey comes in tied for last with Massachusetts.

New Jersey residents spend the least amount on fast food in the country.

Only 0.29% of their income goes to fast food.

Pizza, Home cooking

People here in New Jersey cook more, have local pizza shops, and the varied ethnic population enjoys home cooking their favorite cuisine, which is much more economical and healthier than going out to fast-food restaurants. Congratulations, New Jersey, it is good to be last!