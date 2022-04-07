New Jersey ranked the best state to work from home

You might want to sit down for this, but you didn’t read that headline wrong. New Jersey was actually ranked the best in something positive.

Wallethub released a study about the best places to work from home with the Garden State landing at spot number one!

The study looked at the different aspects of both the work environment (cybersecurity, internet access, telecommuting) and living environment (cost of internet, price of electricity, square footage of home).

Working from home became a reality for a bunch of “non-essential” New Jerseyans since the start of the COVID pandemic in March of 2020. Some workers haven’t been to their office since.

Who could blame them? Even without the pandemic-influenced separation, I can see why people would prefer to work at home.

Besides the obvious benefit of having a short commute from your bed to your table, those working from home are avoiding the headache of Jersey potholes, slow left lane drivers, and possibly toll roads. Plus you never have to leave your fur babies if you're a pet owner!

On the other hand, I've heard that after two years of doing this, "working from home" has started feeling more like you're "living at work."

So how do you feel? If you’re still working from home, is this how to plan to continue to do your job? Let us know in our poll below.

Our neighbors in New York didn’t do so bad, they came in at number 10. Pennsylvania is all the way down at 22nd place. Coming in dead last is Alaska, which for some reason isn’t shocking to me.

You can read the entire study and how other states rank here.

