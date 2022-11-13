New Jersey pizzeria serves up some outrageous pies

Fridays usually mean one thing in the Buehler household; Pizza Night.

Friday night pizza has been a tradition in my house for as long as I can remember.

We started doing it when my sister and I were little kids; it was the only night of the week we could have pizza.

We'd order two large pies, rent a couple of movies from Blockbuster (yes, I'm dating myself) and we'd spend the evening chowing down and watching movies together.

I may not be a kid living at home anymore, but I still like to do some sort of pizza night once a week, and I may have found the craziest pizza shop in New Jersey.

Now, Jersey is of course famous for our pies.

You can hit Marucas, 3 Brothers, or Marathon on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, or if you're not near the shore Capones in Toms River is my favorite little spot.

As I write this, I'm craving a slice of chicken bacon ranch!

What I think is funny, is that there was a time when a chicken bacon ranch pizza was unheard of.

People said it was too crazy of a combo, kind of like pineapple on pizza or spinach on pizza.

Well, leave it to the experts at Love Food to track down the actual most outrageous pizza places in each state.

And by outrageous, they mean unique, unheard-of, and delicious pizza toppings.

What I think is cool about the place they picked for New Jersey is that it combines two great foods; pizza and tacos.

Now you may be thinking "how does that work?".

And I'm right there with you, is it a pizza with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, taco seasoning, and then some cheese?

Oh no, it's even better!

Tony Boloney's makes a full-blown pizza, tops it with guac and sour cream, and then instead of a crust, gives you delicious tacos surrounding your pie.

I mean, C'mon how cool is that!

This spot ships nationwide, and the menu just gets crazier and crazier.

The Jewish Rabbi pizza features 8-hour smoked brisket, babushka beet horse radish, and mozzarella. Or check out the Burrata, which features a whole burrata on each slice, pink vodka sauce, mozzarella, and long hot chili oil.

Maybe pizza isn't your thing, and with some of the craziness this place offers I can see why you may want to try something a little different.

Tony Boloney's also has a ton of sandwiches and while I may pass on some (like the Gravy Train which has mashed potatoes on it) others look mouthwatering.

That's a whole fried spicy sausage topped with smoked mozzarella and fennel.

Yum!

There are a lot of places in New Jersey to grab a slice, and there really isn't a shortage of good pizza, but if you're looking to try something truly out of this world you may want to try this place.

They have a bunch of locations in New Jersey.

