New Jersey people who are making it on their own

We all have our dreams like writing that best-selling novel, starting a home-based business or a children's entertainment service.

Our co-worker Michele Pilenza's mother Jan, a former English teacher, wrote a novel loosely based on her aunt after going through her effects following her passing. It's a self-published book called "My Dearest Luvina" and is available on Amazon.

It got us thinking, how many other New Jerseyans are striking out on their own with something of their own creation. The phones lit up with people eager to share their endeavors.

The variety and volume were incredible. We could have done it for four hours. The pandemic was the catalyst in many cases, so if there was a silver lining these people found it.

By the way, if you'd like to nominate a small business for our contest this month, we're giving a deserving winner free advertising on New Jersey 101.5 and a membership to the NJ Business & Industry Association.

Healthy food. The woman who started it called in.

36 different Jersey artisans in Leonardo.

She has an album and does children's events.

Cards for all year long. You'll never be caught without a card.

Extraordinary bakery items delivered to you in Mercer Co.

Custom-made wood pieces, even guitars!

A book written by longtime NJ resident Frank Lochetto.

No One Keeps Score Book Amazon No One Keeps Score Book Amazon loading...

A health coaching business started by a young woman named Megan.

.A surfing school started by Jersey Shore surfer Lance Tompkins 27 years ago.

A young Jersey couple worked for years to open NJ's newest winery in Phillipsburg.

Eco-friendly products based here in New Jersey.

A book written by a mother who gave birth to twins three months early and her journey in raising them.

"Imperfect Gems" Book Amazon "Imperfect Gems" Book Amazon loading...

MY TV LIFE...Personalized gifts showing what aired on TV the day you were born. Really cool offbeat gift idea.

A married couple that does doll and clock repair.

A book about the 619-year-old tree in the center of Basking Ridge and its many connections.

"Soul of a Tree" Book Amazon "Soul of a Tree" Book Amazon loading...

Proud local clothing brand

Lucie Dickenson from Spring Lake Heights has written a book about coping with anxiety.

"The Anxious Hippie" Book Amazon "The Anxious Hippie" Book Amazon loading...

Personal Chef. From small parties to larger gatherings, Chef Nino makes food for all occasions.

They specialize in kimchi and a wide variety of pickled products.

Lauren Klein makes amazing chocolate creations that her customers rave about.

Nancy Jo Sales has written a book about the crazy world of dating apps.

"Nothing Personal: My Secret Life in the Dating App Inferno" Book Amazon "Nothing Personal: My Secret Life in the Dating App Inferno" Book Amazon loading...

A motorhead's children's book series, with favorites like "T Is For Turbo"

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

