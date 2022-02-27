NJ 101.5 is giving a $10K payday to a local small business

Nominate your favorite New Jersey small business to win $10,000 of New Jersey 101.5 advertising!

This is an awesome contest for our small businesses in New Jersey. They can nominate themselves or someone can nominate them to win. The nomination form is below.

We’ll select 12 finalists for a public vote online and on our app.

One final winner gets $10,000 in free advertising on New Jersey 101.5 and a one-year membership to the New Jersey Business & Industry Association — a $2,000 value.

This prize can really help a small business have a successful year and maximize their potential.

Nominations begin on Monday, Feb 28 and go until March 20.

The online voting will be March 21-25 with the winner announced on Monday, March 28.

Support small businesses and help them win a $10K Payday from New Jersey 101.5!

Click here for full contest rules.