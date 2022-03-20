Vote! Which NJ small business should win $10,000 in free advertising?

It's time to vote for a $10K Payday from New Jersey 101.5!

We received so many nominations in support of terrific small businesses in various industries from every corner of New Jersey. It was so hard to narrow it down to just 12.

After your voting this week, one final winner gets $10,000 in free advertising on New Jersey 101.5 and a one-year membership to the New Jersey Business & Industry Association.

This prize can really help a small business have a successful year and maximize its potential.

The online voting will be March 21-25 with the winner announced on Monday, March 28.

If you're a big supporter of a finalist, be sure to spread the word and get others in your community to vote.

Here are the finalists.

Scroll through the finalists to vote for your favorite.

Andy’s Roadside Dive, Mount Arlington

From one of the nominations: "It's run by warm, friendly people who give back to their community and their food is super creative and out of this world delicious!"

Biondi’s Florist and Greenhouses, Middlesex Borough

From one of the nominations: "Family-owned for 75 years. Middlesex was once called 'Flower Town USA’. Biondi's is the last working florist/ greenhouses left in town."

Dad's Deli & Catering, Marlton

From one of the nominations: "It is the most friendly environment I’ve ever experienced while grabbing a bite to eat. Whether you’ve been inside once or you’ve been inside a hundred times everybody remembers your face and asks how you’re doing ... I pity the poor fools who settle for a sandwich from the nearby [convenience store] and pass up on such a phenomenal experience at Dad’s."

Joey and Boots Barkery, Boonton

From one of the nominations: "If dogs could talk! You’d have so many submissions for this wholesome bakery. Joey and Boots take pride in providing wholesome and tail-wagging service! Their homemade (dog) cakes and treats are amazing and my dog absolutely loved them. Don’t you think man’s best friend should have the best treats?"

Lolo's Kitchen, Pemberton

From one of the nominations: "Lolo's took a chance and opened at the height of the pandemic at a time when everyone needed some uplifting. It's a place where locals and the military can go for good homemade food and are welcomed as if you are family. A friendly place to sit and chat and the owner and staff always make time to stop by the tables to chat with their guests."

Organized by Sami, Cherry Hill

From one of the nominations: "Sami is the best organizer out there. She helped clean out my entire house and reorganized everything to make it livable and pristine. She is fun to work with and makes the organizing process easy and provides a functional way to live! the best organizer on the east coast by far!"

Smalley Automotive, Point Pleasant

From one of the nominations: "Super honest and nice family business. When my snowplow truck broke down before a big storm, Kevin and his team stayed late to fix it. Always fair prices, and a great job."

Photo by christian buehner on Unsplash Photo by christian buehner on Unsplash loading...

USA Karate Green Brook

From one of the nominations: "My son had a difficult time in the beginning and they never gave up on making his experience great! They are kind, helpful, and extremely knowledgeable and talented. They constantly encourage their students to learn and grow. My son is already learning so much about self-defense and building confidence, even at such a small age."

attachment-USA Karate loading...

Wizard Wash & Wash, West Berlin

From one of the nominations: "My car is a 'vintage' 2005 Jeep that I love. It has some aches & pains, and I wouldn’t let anyone touch it except Brenden. He is a perfectionist when he works on each car, making sure that everything is up to his extremely high standards. He really loves what he’s doing, and his workmanship shows in each car he details."

Elite Custom Apparel, Sayreville

From one of the nominations: "I love local businesses and I found that the owner is a young female who was born and raised in the area. Carleigh Stillwagon gives back to the community without hesitation. Truly gives the meaning of a hometown girl."

Impressive Custom Banners

From one of the nominations: "Debbie works so hard to make sure your banner has all the finishing touches. She has been creating banners for our local schools and business and it’s time to give back. She’s a beautiful person, inside and out!"

Vows Everlasting, Keyport

From one of the nominations: "Rev. Devine has a personal inspiring story of her breast cancer struggle and is so inspiring in dealing with her misfortunes by forging ahead in such a positive way by opening this business to bring happiness into her and her teenage twin boys' lives. She is a special education teacher in Keansburg and inspires her students to do their best by her great example on how to thrive amid adversity."

VOTE HERE

See full contest rules.

