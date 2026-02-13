Although the calendar still says winter, signs of warmer weather ahead are becoming louder and more alive as we slowly get closer to that first day of Spring.

And now that January is in the rearview mirror, most of us in the Garden State can't wait for that thaw to really kick in. Higher sun angles, longer days, and melting snow are all signs that we're getting there.

Before you know it, we'll start seeing those early flowers emerge from the ground getting ready for that first bloom. And considering the winter we're having, it just makes you appreciate the warmer weather that much more.

Speaking of warmer days and blooming flowers, there's a big flower show in New Jersey that's coming later on this month. For those who were unaware, here's what's happening.

Big orchid event comes to New Jersey

For those of you who love orchids, this is an event that you cannot miss. Billed as "the biggest orchid event of the year," the Deep Cut Orchid Society is hosting their 27th annual orchid show happening in Holmdel, NJ, this February.

And based on past events, I can promise you this show will be incredible. You'll see hundreds of blooming orchids, plus live lectures to help you care for them, and plenty of plants that you can purchase and take home that day.

As soon as we learned about this my son got very excited (he's becoming quite the little gardener), and can't wait to attend this years festivities.

If this is the first time you're hearing about the show, no worries. There's a reason this show has been happening for years and why it's worth the trip to check out.

Orchid show details

The 27th annual Deep Cut Orchid Society Show and Sale is happening at Dearborn Gardens in Holmdel, and is absolutely free to attend. Here's when to check it out.

Friday, Feb. 20 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More details on this years orchid show can be found here.

