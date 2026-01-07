Why do we like round numbers? Why is a 10 or 100 better than a 17 or a 63? Why do we like starting a project on a Monday instead of mid-week? For that matter, why do we treat January 1 like it’s a bridge to all things possible?

If you really want to change your life, you should start doing it. Slowly and consistently. It doesn’t need to be announced. It can be done quietly, without proclaiming your ‘resolution’ to the world. Yet we’re big on that.

The History

New Year’s resolutions date back 4,000 years to the Babylonians. The practice was picked up by Ancient Rome in the time of Julius Caesar.

As silly as it is, this tradition isn’t going away any time soon. So what’s the most common New Year’s resolution made in New Jersey?

Tarotoo did a study of search volume for more than 30 common New Year’s resolutions, tracking keywords such as “lose weight,” “eat healthier,” “save money,” and “improve mental health.” Each state’s most common resolution was identified based on the highest relative search interest during the study period.

New Jersey’s most common New Year’s resolution for 2026 is to lose weight.

In fact weight loss stands out as the most searched goal in 12 other states, including Michigan, Louisiana, and Wyoming.

It’s a noble goal, and hopefully, with advances in medications like Ozempic this will be many people’s year. I’m trying myself, but not as a resolution for January 1. About two weeks ago, even with the holidays going on, I just got tired of it and joined a gym. It doesn’t matter when you start. It matters that you finish.

Here are the most popular New Year’s resolutions in every state.

Alabama — Weight loss

Alaska — Eat healthier

Arizona — Quit smoking

Arkansas — Dating

California — Sleep more

Colorado — Exercise more/Get fit

Connecticut — Travel more

Delaware — Weight loss

Florida — Eat healthier

Georgia — Get rich

Hawaii — Weight loss

Idaho — Eat healthier

Illinois — Eat healthier

Indiana — Exercise more/Get fit

Iowa — Weight loss

Kansas — Spend less money/save money

Kentucky — Drink less

Louisiana — Weight loss

Maine — Spend more time with family and friends

Maryland — Learn new skills

Massachusetts — Travel more

Michigan — Weight loss

Minnesota — Get rich

Mississippi — Spend less money/save money

Missouri — Eat healthier

Montana — Weight loss

Nebraska — Spend less money/save money

Nevada — Get rich

New Hampshire — Improve mental health

New Jersey — Weight loss

New Mexico — Learn new skills

New York — Dating

North Carolina — Read more

North Dakota — Weight loss

Ohio — Dating

Oklahoma — Exercise more/Get fit

Oregon — Sleep more

Pennsylvania — Improve mental health

Rhode Island — Weight loss

South Carolina — Weight loss

South Dakota — Drink less

Tennessee — Improve mental health

Texas — Exercise more/Get fit

Utah — Weight loss

Vermont — Read more

Virginia — Stop procrastinating

Washington — Change jobs

West Virginia — Eat healthier

Wisconsin — Reduce stress

Wyoming — Weight loss