Most popular New Year’s resolution in NJ (and every other state)
Why do we like round numbers? Why is a 10 or 100 better than a 17 or a 63? Why do we like starting a project on a Monday instead of mid-week? For that matter, why do we treat January 1 like it’s a bridge to all things possible?
If you really want to change your life, you should start doing it. Slowly and consistently. It doesn’t need to be announced. It can be done quietly, without proclaiming your ‘resolution’ to the world. Yet we’re big on that.
Read More: What New Jersey was really like in the 1970s
The History
New Year’s resolutions date back 4,000 years to the Babylonians. The practice was picked up by Ancient Rome in the time of Julius Caesar.
As silly as it is, this tradition isn’t going away any time soon. So what’s the most common New Year’s resolution made in New Jersey?
Tarotoo did a study of search volume for more than 30 common New Year’s resolutions, tracking keywords such as “lose weight,” “eat healthier,” “save money,” and “improve mental health.” Each state’s most common resolution was identified based on the highest relative search interest during the study period.
New Jersey’s most common New Year’s resolution for 2026 is to lose weight.
In fact weight loss stands out as the most searched goal in 12 other states, including Michigan, Louisiana, and Wyoming.
It’s a noble goal, and hopefully, with advances in medications like Ozempic this will be many people’s year. I’m trying myself, but not as a resolution for January 1. About two weeks ago, even with the holidays going on, I just got tired of it and joined a gym. It doesn’t matter when you start. It matters that you finish.
Here are the most popular New Year’s resolutions in every state.
Alabama — Weight loss
Alaska — Eat healthier
Arizona — Quit smoking
Arkansas — Dating
California — Sleep more
Colorado — Exercise more/Get fit
Connecticut — Travel more
Delaware — Weight loss
Florida — Eat healthier
Georgia — Get rich
Hawaii — Weight loss
Idaho — Eat healthier
Illinois — Eat healthier
Indiana — Exercise more/Get fit
Iowa — Weight loss
Kansas — Spend less money/save money
Kentucky — Drink less
Louisiana — Weight loss
Maine — Spend more time with family and friends
Maryland — Learn new skills
Massachusetts — Travel more
Michigan — Weight loss
Minnesota — Get rich
Mississippi — Spend less money/save money
Missouri — Eat healthier
Montana — Weight loss
Nebraska — Spend less money/save money
Nevada — Get rich
New Hampshire — Improve mental health
New Jersey — Weight loss
New Mexico — Learn new skills
New York — Dating
North Carolina — Read more
North Dakota — Weight loss
Ohio — Dating
Oklahoma — Exercise more/Get fit
Oregon — Sleep more
Pennsylvania — Improve mental health
Rhode Island — Weight loss
South Carolina — Weight loss
South Dakota — Drink less
Tennessee — Improve mental health
Texas — Exercise more/Get fit
Utah — Weight loss
Vermont — Read more
Virginia — Stop procrastinating
Washington — Change jobs
West Virginia — Eat healthier
Wisconsin — Reduce stress
Wyoming — Weight loss
Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco