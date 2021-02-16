New Jersey needs business… and a good ad campaign (Opinion)

Last week Assemblyman Ron Dancer R-Ocean, proposed a measure to require the state Division of Tourism to produce videos that promote tourism. Sure, that's a decent idea to try and get people to come to New Jersey and support our economy, hobbled by a tyrannical governor who shut everything down.

Along with the videos we need a decent slogan. We haven't really had one since former Governor Tom Kean used to say, "New Jersey and you puh-fect together" in the '80s. So, we asked our listeners to come up with some slogans to promote our fine state. Some actually were pretty decent and some were laced with uh umm, Jersey attitude. Here are some of the results of their creative energy.

NEW JERSEY...YOU WON'T DIE IN A TORNADO

COME TO NEW JERSEY...(in Murphy's voice) IT'S THE RIGHT THING TO DO

NEW JERSEY...MORE THAN THE SHORE

NEW JERSEY...WINTER SPRING SUMMER & FALL, WE EAT BETTER THAN Y'ALL

NEW JERSEY WE HAVE PORK ROLL AND YOU DON'T

WELCOME TO NEW JERSEY...WHERE DID YOU GO WRONG?

NEW JERSEY...WE HAVE IT ALL

NEW JERSEY...HEY GIVE US A CHANCE

NEW JERSEY...BRING SOME LUBE

NEW JERSEY...ALMOST NEW YORK

NEW JERSEY THE GARDEN STATE...COME SMELL OUR DAIRY AIR

NEW JERSEY...WE ONLY CHARGE YOU TO LEAVE

NEW JERSEY...THREE STEPS FROM HELL

NEW JERSEY...PLAY, EAT, STAY

NEW JERSEY...BEACHES, FOOD, FUN

We haven't had a decent slogan and the original, "liberty and prosperity" could get us sued for blatant false advertising. There are very few good ideas coming out of the New Jersey Legislature, but a few videos showcasing the amazing things the state has to offer would be smart. Now, all we have to do is open it all up!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.