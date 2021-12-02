New Jersey mom fighting to have felony expunged (Opinion)

For the past 14 years, Nikki Tierney has served as a champion for those battling addiction.

Her journey has been a challenging one starting with her own battle with addiction, which led to a felony conviction and the loss of custody of her four children.

The felony was a result of a guilty plea when she was arrested and charged after being drunk at the beach while watching her 3-year-old. She ended up in the water needing to be rescued.

Have you ever done anything that you regret and continue to pay for despite having changed your life?

After successfully completing the rehabilitation program through Drug Court, she regained custody of her kids and started to rebuild her life.

In 2021 she launched a charity, "Hope if Never Lost", in order to help others. Her fight has turned to helping get felonies expunged for people like her who have turned their lives around so they don't have the albatross and blockade of the conviction hurting their ability to earn income and live a normal life. She joined me on the show this week.

Have you ever done anything that you regret and continue to pay for despite having changed your life? Do you need help moving forward? Hit us up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know if we can help.

You can also contact your local Senator HERE. The list of sponsored Senators and information on the bill is HERE.

