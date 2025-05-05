New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin wants it made clear that disgraced former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez will not serve in any public office in New Jersey again.

The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability filed a lawsuit Monday in Superior Court in Mercer County with the goal of having a judge confirm the convicted Democrat is permanently barred from seeking or holding any public office or employment.

The order is also meant to make clear to Menendez that violating such an order would constitute contempt of court.

The move from Platkin's office comes on the heels of other convicted Jersey politicians standing for election again despite being prevented from doing so. Former Paterson Mayor Joey Torres was convicted of contempt in 2025 following a 2022 mayoral bid that defied a court order disqualifying him from running again or serving.

“Bob Menendez abused his high-ranking position in the U.S. Senate for his own personal and financial benefit, betraying the people who elected him and the oath he swore to serve their interests and not his own... my office sought a court order ensuring he will be given no such opportunity again in New Jersey," Platkin, a Democrat, said in a statement.

"My office is committed to ensuring that the rule of law endures, that it is applied equally and fairly regardless of political concerns and affiliations, and that corruption has consequences.”

