NJ man charged with killing his mom: Cops hunt him down in PA

A New Jersey man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother Saturday morning was arrested four hours away in Pennsylvania

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said police found a deceased woman, identified as Lillian Doran, 65, inside a home on Fairmount Avenue in Blackwood around 10:20 a.m. with an injury resulting from blunt force head trauma. Her son, James Doran, 30, was taken into custody four hours away in Bedford County, Pennsylvania.

According to the complaint obtained by Patch a neighbor heard banging coming from the house around 4 a.m. Witnesses said the night before they heard James and Lillian argue about a tattoo and someone walking around the house with a baseball bat.

MacAulay told Patch a baseball bat was found in the trunk of the car and James' clothes were bloody.

A brief chase with Pennsylvania State Police

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WTAJ TV from Pennsylvania State Police Doran was spotted on Route 220 around 5 p.m. Saturday when he passed a trooper at an estimated 112 mph. The trooper followed for a short time before Doran pulled over and ran from the vehicle which belonged to his mother.

The trooper followed on foot and took Doran into custody, according to the affidavit. His breath smelled of alcohol and three open cans of Rolling Rock were found in Doran's vehicle. Doran was uncooperative with the troopers and refused to identify himself or speak. When troopers contacted Gloucester Township police they learned of the murder charges.

Pennsylvania court records show he is facing nearly a dozen charges that include recklessly endangering, evading arrest, driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Bail was denied during his arraignment Monday. He is being held at the Bedford County jail and a hearing is scheduled for March 13.

It's not clear when Doran will be extricated back to New Jersey.

