Pennsylvania man beheaded father and planned war on feds, DA says

MIDDLETOWN, Pa — The man beheaded by his son was first shot in the head, according to new details about the murder revealed Friday by Bucks County District Attorney Jenn Schorn.

Justin Mohn is being held without bail on a charge of first degree after the head of Michael Mohn, 68, was found in a cooking pot in a bedroom inside his home in the Leavittown section of Middletown station Tuesday evening. Mohn wrapped his father's head in plastic and showed it in a YouTube video that has been taken down.

Justin called his father a traitor who worked for the federal government and gave the address of a judge and called for violence against them, according to Schorn. Michael worked for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

During a media briefing Friday Schorn said Justin first shot his father in the head and was then beheaded using a knife and machete. It appears Justin was of "clear mind" and had planned to kill his father as he gave up his marijuana medical card before purchasing a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun gun at a shop in Bristol the day before, the District Attorney said.

After killing his father, Justin went to the Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard facility in Lebanon County intending to mobilize the National Guard in an effort to take down the federal government, officials said.

While at the Guard facility, Schorn said Justin Mohn asked to speak with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro so they could "join forces."

Michael Mohn was a government engineer

The district attorney said Justin was a graduate of Neshaminy High School and Penn State. He was working for a company doing contract work for Microsoft in Colorado.

The U.S. Corp of Engineers Philadelphia District in a statement said it was "saddened" to learn of Michael Mohn's death.

"He served with our Geo-Environmental Section. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mohn family and we are focused on supporting our grieving employees at this time," read the statement.

Justin Mohn is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility. He is being represented by a public defender.

