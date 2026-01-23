On Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Essex County, a New Jersey Lottery player matched all five white balls and missed just the Power Ball number to win a big million dollars on Monday’s Powerball drawing.

The Hari Mini Store on Thomas Boulevard in East Orange sold the winning ticket. The winning Powerball numbers on Monday, January 19th, 2026, were 05, 28, 34, 37, and 55. The Powerball was 17, and the multiplier was 03.

But wait, there is more!

The Double Play drawing, which is a separate event for players who opted in for the Double Play feature on their Powerball ticket, put a nice $250,000 into a lucky winner's pocket who purchased the ticket on Monday, January 19th, 2026, at The Hartford Market in Delran, New Jersey. Those drawing numbers were 02, 09, 25, 26, and 63.

Union County Player wins a big $402,549 in Fast Play

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, was a lucky day for a player who purchased a Fast Play ticket at Krauszer’s Food Store on Springfield Avenue in Springfield, New Jersey.

That lucky winner who played the New Jersey Lottery’s Fast Play Progressive game, which is a progressive game that pays out percentages of the pot based on the price of your ticket, won a cool $402,549! The $402,549 was 100% of the Fast Play Progressive pot.

It was a big three days for three New Jersey Lottery players, glad to see the winning ways.

The New Jersey Lottery, since its inception in 1970, has contributed $34.7 billion to the Garden State helping support worthwhile programs.

For more information on the New Jersey Lottery, please follow the link.

