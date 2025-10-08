As I returned to the airwaves after my leave while I campaigned for governor, I made a decision to help empower local candidates across the Garden State who are so often overlooked during a year with a statewide race.

This year is no different.

As mail-in ballots have already been mailed out and a couple of hundred thousand votes have already been mailed back, many voters forget to turn over the ballot to see the local races.

In order to fill the gap, especially on the Republican side, where the statewide party is utterly ineffective, I'm using the mic to highlight some courageous community leaders who are the foundation of the movement to restore common sense to New Jersey government at all levels.

Here are a few who called the show to meet our largest-in-the-state audience:

Lucy Li — Bridgewater Board of Education

Li is running for re-election to the Bridgewater-Raritan Board of Education. She is Running with Dr. Ketrin Maxwell and Deanna Nye.

Kristi Hanson — Woodbridge Township Council

Hanson is running for council in Woodbridge.

Rani Devaraj — Woodbridge Township Council

Devaraj is running for council in Woodbridge Township Ward 4.

Devaraj vows to empower youth, support seniors, and ensure a safer, thriving neighborhood. Learn more about her from her website here.

John Fosbre — Berkeley Board of Education

Fosbre is running for the Board of Education in Berkeley. Fosbre's running mate is Anita Morris. They vow to prevent tax hikes, protect jobs, support parental choice, and ensure strategic hiring.

Steven Niederer — Hopewell Township Committee

Niederer is running for Hopewell Township committee. His running mate is Ed Jackowski. They vow to use all PILOT funding to support our schools and public safety, responsible spending and development, and growth that prioritizes the safety and infrastructure needs of every member of our community.

Jeremiah Carnes - Middlesex Board of Education

Carnes is running for the Middlesex Board of Education with Justine Decker and Martin Quinn. They are "For the Taxpayers."

