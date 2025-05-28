The job market is rough, and it’s becoming increasingly more popular that certain positions are unpaid.

Whether or not this is right is a whole other story, personally, I think it’s unjust, but I’ll stick to what a new study found.

Bisnar Chase recently surveyed job seekers to find which companies they would work for without pay with the promise that after a year they’d be hired.

Two New Jersey companies made the list.

Which employer would you be willing to work for free for an entire year, if it ultimately guaranteed you a job?

These are the Garden State companies that potential employees would be so eager to work for that they would be willing to go a full year without pay working for them to eventually become full-time.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson sets the gold standard for family care. With up to 20 weeks of paid maternity leave, 12 weeks for all new parents, and $20,000 in adoption or surrogacy support per child, it’s a company that truly backs every stage of life.

On-site fitness centers and global mental health resources round out a benefits package that leads the industry.

For someone looking to build a career at a company where empathy meets innovation, working unpaid to join J&J would feel like a small price for world-class support.

American Express

AmEx leads with care. Offering 26 weeks of paid parental leave and up to $35,000 in fertility, adoption, or surrogacy assistance, the company puts families first.

Add in backup childcare and a culture built on flexibility and inclusivity, and you’ve got a workplace that supports you from every angle.

For someone seeking a career in finance that doesn’t sacrifice life outside the office, AmEx is absolutely worth the effort - paid or unpaid.

Bisnar Chase asked: what pushes someone to say yes - or no to working for free?

What makes or breaks the unpaid internship experience?

No promise of a job at the end - 28%

Poor company reputation - 23%

Lack of structured training - 16%

No food/travel reimbursements - 15%

What makes it worth it?

A clear path to a paid role - 28%

Hands-on experience - 25%

Work-life flexibility - 16%

Mentorship & networking - 11%

Those seeking internships may want to keep this in mind as we enter the summer months.

