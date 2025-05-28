New Jerseyans say they would work these dream jobs for free
The job market is rough, and it’s becoming increasingly more popular that certain positions are unpaid.
Whether or not this is right is a whole other story, personally, I think it’s unjust, but I’ll stick to what a new study found.
Bisnar Chase recently surveyed job seekers to find which companies they would work for without pay with the promise that after a year they’d be hired.
Two New Jersey companies made the list.
Which employer would you be willing to work for free for an entire year, if it ultimately guaranteed you a job?
These are the Garden State companies that potential employees would be so eager to work for that they would be willing to go a full year without pay working for them to eventually become full-time.
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson sets the gold standard for family care. With up to 20 weeks of paid maternity leave, 12 weeks for all new parents, and $20,000 in adoption or surrogacy support per child, it’s a company that truly backs every stage of life.
On-site fitness centers and global mental health resources round out a benefits package that leads the industry.
For someone looking to build a career at a company where empathy meets innovation, working unpaid to join J&J would feel like a small price for world-class support.
American Express
AmEx leads with care. Offering 26 weeks of paid parental leave and up to $35,000 in fertility, adoption, or surrogacy assistance, the company puts families first.
Add in backup childcare and a culture built on flexibility and inclusivity, and you’ve got a workplace that supports you from every angle.
For someone seeking a career in finance that doesn’t sacrifice life outside the office, AmEx is absolutely worth the effort - paid or unpaid.
Bisnar Chase asked: what pushes someone to say yes - or no to working for free?
What makes or breaks the unpaid internship experience?
No promise of a job at the end - 28%
Poor company reputation - 23%
Lack of structured training - 16%
No food/travel reimbursements - 15%
What makes it worth it?
A clear path to a paid role - 28%
Hands-on experience - 25%
Work-life flexibility - 16%
Mentorship & networking - 11%
Those seeking internships may want to keep this in mind as we enter the summer months.
