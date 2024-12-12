10 festivals to enjoy this January in New Jersey

❄ Are you experiencing post-holiday blues?

❄ There are plenty of things to do in New Jersey

❄ Here are 10 great festivals to enjoy in January

The holidays are over. The tree is down. The decorations are put away. But that doesn’t mean the good times are behind us.

It’s a new year with new festivals and events to look forward to in 2025.

Here are 12 of the best and unique festivals in New Jersey in January.

Birds and Coffee (Canva) Birds and Coffee (Canva) loading...

January 7, 14, 21 and 28

Plainsboro Preserve, 80 Scotts Corner Road, Cranbury

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Sip on coffee, tea, or your favorite beverage while joining Plainsboro Preserve Manager, Tara Miller while enjoying the sights and sounds of feathered friends at the birdfeeders.

It happens every Tuesday in January (and continues through March 11).

Bring your own binoculars.

Canva Canva loading...

Sunday, January 12

Jersey Shore Arts Center, 66 South Main Street, Ocean Grove

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When you think of farmers markets, you typically think about going in the spring, summer, and fall. Well, this winter, the food-only market will host farmers, food vendors, and food purveyors who will sell farm produce and unique food options.

The best part is that the market is indoors so you’ll be warm and cozy.

RV Camper Camping and Family Time welcomia loading...

Friday – Sunday, January 17-19

New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison

Time: Friday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $15 for adults (16 and under are free)

If you like camping or cross-country traveling, the Garden State RV and Camping Show has something cool for you.

The show features over 150,000 square feet of the latest in recreation vehicles, camping supplies and services, accessories, and even information on campgrounds to visit. This is a great show if you’re in the market to purchase your first RV, upgrade your present one, or explore new camping adventures. There will be dozens of on-site exhibits to check out.

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year - Arrivals Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP loading...

Saturday, January 18

Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Basie Center Campus, 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Showtime is 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $59.50 to $479.50 plus fees

The Light of Day Foundation has announced its lineup for WinterFest 2025 which will include John Rzeznik (Goo Goo Dolls), Brian Fallon (The Gaslight Anthem), Brian Baker (Bad Religion), Pete Steinkopf (The Bouncing Souls), Dramarama, Willie Nile, Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, plus other special guests to be announced soon.

Tickets for “Bob’s Birthday Bash” is on sale now. Bob Benjamin is the founder of the Light of Day Foundation.

Light of Day WinterFest raises money and awareness for the continuing quest to end Parkinson’s Disease, ALS and PSP.

Over the course of 25 years, Light of Day has raised almost $6.5 million to combat these diseases.

You never know what New Jersey musical icon will make a surprise appearance.

Renault Winery and Canva Renault Winery and Canva loading...

Saturday, January 18

Renault Winery, 72 North Bremen Avenue, Egg Harbor City

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets range from $40 to $80

Kids are invited to dress up and bring their parents to the Champagne Ballroom at Renault Winery for the Renault Winter Ball

There will be dinner and dancing, and a meet and greet with a cast of princesses and superhero characters. There will also be a photo booth, DJ, lights, culinary stations, and more.

AnikaSalsera AnikaSalsera loading...

Sunday, January 19

Echo Hill Park, 42 Lilac Drive, Flemington

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $8 pp

Find out how trees are tapped to collect maple sap, and where the Echo Hill sugar bush is located.

Meet at the playground, then take about a 5 to 10-minute walk to the sugar bush.

Learn how to ID a sugar maple, and see a demo on how to tap a maple tree. Collectively, the group will tap about 25 trees.

The event is open to kids and adults ages 6 and up.

Canva loading...

Sunday, January 19

Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd, Atlantic City

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $15 pp

Getting married? Then you must check out the AC Wedding MegaShow. Meet the area’s finest wedding professionals and find everything you need to plan your special day.

You’ll find so many vendors. Taste delicious cakes. Shop and plan. See the latest trends in floral décor and fashion. Plus, there will be complimentary hors d’oeuvres and desserts, a photo booth, giveaways, and special show discounts.

Fire and Ice (Canva) Fire and Ice (Canva) loading...

Saturday, January 25

Main Street, Downtown Mount Holly

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

This family-friendly tradition features about a dozen professional ice carvers from up and down the East Coast, a number of professional chili chefs for the big chili cook-off, and tons of entertainment.

The ice carvers transform 300 pound blocks of ice into beautiful crystalline works of art, right before your eyes, throughout the town.

Getty Stock / ThinkStock Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

Saturday, January 25

Morristown Armory, 430 Western Ave., Morristown

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Round up your dessert squad, wear your stretchy pants and join us for the ultimate cheat day of the year.”

New Jersey’s ultimate dessert festival features an adult beverage bar, vendors, a DJ, face painting, photo ops, giveaways, and of course, desserts. Lots of desserts ranging from cupcakes, cookies, waffles and ice cream, pastries, pies, puddings, chocolate, donuts, tarts, gelatins, churros, and so much more. If it’s sweet, it will be there.

Pop art comics style excited girl reading comic book or graphic novel vector illustration drante loading...

Saturday-Sunday, January 25-26

Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta

Time: Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $10 for a daily pass (Buy Saturday, get Sunday free)

If you’re a comic book character fin, this is the place to be. Come meet your favorite comic book celebrities such as Bob Sharen, Bud Larosa, Scott Hanna, Nick Caponi, and more. Check out comics, artists, vendors, delicious foods, and more.

Wassailing apple trees (Terhune Orchards) Wassailing apple trees (Terhune Orchards) loading...

Sunday, January 26

Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wassailing the apple trees was popular in the cider-making regions of southern and western England, where celebrants would gather around a big, old apple tree and sing traditional songs.

They made noise through the branches to scare away spirits, and toasted the tree’s health with warm apple cider passed around in a bucket. Some of that cider was also poured over the tree's roots, and cider-soaked bread was placed in the branches. Wassailing was meant to keep the tree safe from spirits until the next year’s apples appeared.

Centuries later, you can join in the fun at Terhune Orchards.

Enjoy dancing and singing and re-enactments of old English traditional rituals, as well as chanting and music making. Make toasts with hot cider, and place gifts of cider-soaked bread in the tree branches while chanting the lively words of praise for the new year. Top the evening off with a bonfire, complete with marshmallows, and live music by the Spiced Punch Quartet playing traditional music with flutes and violins. Bring noise makers, whistles, bells, and clackers to join in the fun. These noises are said to drive away all spirits.

Happy January!

