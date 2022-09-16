There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country.

The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.

Google hits online for searching “gyms near me,” number of gym memberships, Google trends for yoga and pilates “near me,” have a home gym, get full gym workouts and points for those involved with bodybuilding.

New Jersey ranked number one in the country with a total of 672 points, California and Hawaii rank number 2 and 3, respectively, with scores 641 and 639.

To give you an idea of how strong New Jersey ranks, the states who are the least gym obsessed include South Dakota, which ranks dead last in the survey with 383 points, and North Dakota and West Virginia are also at the bottom of the list.

Instructor Taking Exercise Class At Gym Catherine Yeulet, ThinkStock loading...

A spokesperson for Fitness Volt says that according to the CDC, only 53% of the American population meets the Physical Activity Guidelines for aerobic physical activity. This study parallels which states are physically active and participate in the gym culture and according to the spokesperson “New Jersey takes the crown.”

This is the survey that took place after the pandemic, so it’s good to see that New Jersey continues to place a lot of credence in continuing to go to the gym and getting healthy.

In writing this article it has inspired me to ascend from my lounge chair and give it another shot. God help me. Congratulations New Jersey on being number one!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

