New Jersey is still a good place to buy a used car

A few months ago, I told you about a report that said New Jersey was one of the best places to buy a used car. Now, comes a corroborating report that says Newark is the top city for used cars and auctions.

The report is from Risk Strategies, and the methodology is:

We found the search volume over the past 12 months for all 50 states and the 50 most populous cities in the U.S. for the terms 'car dealers near me,' 'car for sale,' and 'used cars for sale.' Additionally, we looked at 254 cities across the U.S. for 10 different business types (auto insurance, auto loan provider, car auctions, car brokers, car dealers, car inspectors, registration services, smog check stations, and used car dealerships), looking at the number of institutions per capita as well as their average ratings on Yelp.

The previous study found that Jersey City was the cheapest city for used car shoppers, with cars averaging 9.08% less than the national average. Conversely, the new report found that Jersey City was the worst city in New Jersey to buy a new or used car.

Paterson was the best in New Jersey for buying a new car, but Newark is the best in the state, and one of the best nationally for buying a used car.

Other findings include:

Tucson, AZ; Boise, ID; and Gulfport, MS, are the best cities to buy a car.

Newark, NJ; Dover, DE; and Torrance, CA, are the best cities for used car dealerships.

Santa Clarita, CA; Nashua, NH; and Philadelphia, PA, are the worst cities to buy a car.

