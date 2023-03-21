Study says New Jersey is a pretty good place to buy a used car

It’s not often that something costs less in New Jersey than other states, but, according to a new report, we have some of the cheapest used cars compared to other states.

According to research by Clunker Junker, New Jersey is one of the five cheapest states to buy a used car.

Clunker Junker:

analyzed thousands of Cars.com listings for America’s most popular car models across every state and the cities with the most ads. We averaged the prices in each area and ranked the cities and states to find the cheapest markets. And then, we did the same for the most affordable markets by comparing average prices against local average wage data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The numbers show that New Jersey is the third cheapest state for used car shopping with an average price -4.34% compared to the national average. Florida was the cheapest, followed by Michigan.

In more good news, Jersey City was found to be the cheapest city for used car shoppers, with cars averaging 9.08% less than the national average.

The most expensive states for used cars shouldn’t be a surprise, it’s the states where the cars have to be shipped the farthest: Alaska and Hawaii.

While used car prices have been rising the last few years, they actually showed a decline since last year, with the average price falling 3% (but that was after a 49% rise over the previous two years, so there’s plenty of room to come down).

If you’ve ever wondered what New Jersey’s favorite used car is, now you know: it’s the Nissan Rogue.

