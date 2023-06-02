New Jersey is one of the top states for food delivery

One thing that came out of the pandemic is the explosive growth in food delivery and food delivery apps. As a matter of fact, one of the BEST things to come out of the pandemic is the proliferation of food delivery choices.

According to US Betting Report, the National Restaurant Association reported that nearly 75% of millennials and 66% of Gen Z say takeout/delivery is now an “essential” to the way they live.

Here is how US Betting Report reached their conclusions:

Using the top 50 most popular fast food apps, we were able to unveil the most fast food-obsessed states by analyzing the total Google searches for each app. This data was recorded over the last 12 months and broken down per 10,000 people of that states population (per month). Utilizing Google Trends, we analyzed the most popular food delivery apps by looking at the search results of each app over the last 12 months

So, where does New Jersey rank among the food delivery obsessed? We made the top ten, coming in ninth.

The states ahead of us (per month, per 10,000 residents) are

1️⃣ New York

2️⃣ Maryland

3️⃣ Oregon

4️⃣ Massachusetts

5️⃣ California

6️⃣ Colorado

7️⃣ Illinois

8️⃣ Rhode Island

9️⃣ New Jersey

🔟 Virginia

Here are New Jersey’s favorite food delivery apps with the percent of interest based on searches:

1 DoorDash 51% 2 Uber Eats 26% 3 Grubhub 22% 4 Postmates 1% 5 Caviar <1%

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

