New Jersey is one of the most faithful states at bachelor parties

The good news is that people from New Jersey rank #5 in the US for behaving themselves at bachelor/ette parties. The bad news is, we’re still really bad.

This study was put out by gambling website Bonus Finder, and it says that New Jerseyans are among the most faithful when dealing with temptation at the bachelor/ette party.

First, we have to tell you what they consider unfaithful or cheating: sexual intercourse, kissing, flirting and other forms of physical, emotional and digital interactions.

Now, that’s kind of broad, including emotional and digital interactions; as a matter of fact, I’m not sure what an unfaithful digital interaction would be. Also, a lap dance is considered being unfaithful.

All that being said, here are the numbers:

😍 68.8% of people in New Jersey admitted to being unfaithful at a bachelor/bachelorette party - tying with Florida and Oregon as the fifth most faithful US state.

😍 Receiving a lap dance is the most common cheating act in NJ (34.2%) followed by kissing someone else (23.9%).

😍 Females from New Jersey admitted to cheating the most (50.9%)

😍 Married guests were the most common cheaters (56.8%).

Delaware is the most unfaithful US state - almost 90% of Delawareans admitted to being unfaithful at a bachelor/bachelorette party. Receiving a lap dance and kissing someone else was the most common cheating actions.

North Dakota is right behind with 85.7% of respondents admitting to being unfaithful. Out of these, Receiving a lap dance, having sex with someone else and having a threesome were the most common cheating acts.

Nebraskans were the least likely to commit an unfaithful act, followed by Vermont.

