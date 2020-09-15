New Jersey hurting for jobs — Amazon to the rescue

Thousands of people have been displaced from their jobs due to the lockdown during the COVID-19 outbreak. New Jersey's unemployment rate has spiked like so many other states in the country. Like it or not, Amazon is expanding and busier than ever, due to the fact that people were shopping much more online since March. The company will be hiring more than 100,000 people for full and part-time positions and more than 6,900 of those jobs will be here in New Jersey.

Amazon's starting pay is $15 an hour and offers what they call "industry leading benefits" on day one. That's pretty attractive to some people here whose unemployment and PPP benefits have run out and their old job isn't hiring back just yet. In our state, Amazon has 14 Fulfillment and Sortation centers, 3 delivery stations, 21 Whole Foods Market locations and 1 Amazon Hub Locker location.

While many other small businesses and retail operations suffered during this years lockdowns, Amazon is busier that ever and expanding. In order to pay the bills, people have to go where the opportunity is, and right now there is plenty of opportunity at Amazon here in New Jersey. They are expecting their biggest peak season ever, so the need is there and many people here in New Jersey can take advantage of the opportunities. They're even offering a $250 to $500 sign-on bonus, depending on the location.

You see the Amazon trucks everywhere. Pretty soon they may be operation ambulances and school bus operations. Kidding! But with the way they're taking over the market place, you just never know.

Read the press release from Amazon HERE.

