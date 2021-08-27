New Jersey Horror Con coming to Atlantic City

The New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival is coming to the Showboat in Atlantic City on Sep. 3, 4, & 5.

The festival, which is described as the “a true state of horror”, is intended “for fans to see amazing Horror films in the indie scene and also an opportunity to mingle and network with big names in horror. Horror fans can also participate in Q&A sessions, see the amazing vendors from around the Horror scene and watch the best indie films around.”

Some of the stars who will be appearing over the three days include:

Billy Zane (The Phantom)

A “Goonies” reunion with Kerri Green and Ke Huy Quan

Tom Arnold (True Lies, Body Bags)

John O’Hurley (Seinfeld, Family Feud)

There will also be stars from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Pet Sematary, Halloween, Saw, and many others.

In conjunction with the Horror Con is a film festival which will screen films all three days; there is also an awards show, complete with red carpet, on Saturday night.

Autographs and professional photo ops are available (for an extra fee, of course); tickets for admission are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

If you’re really into it, there will be a cosplay costume contest on Sat. (no real weapons allowed!)

Sounds like a pretty interesting weekend if you’re a horror fan. If you can’t make it, don’t worry, there is another one Nov. 12, 13, & 14, also at the Showboat in AC.

For more info and tickets visit their website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

