The holidays are coming up, and New Jerseyans are getting a big start on their holiday shopping and gift selection.

According to a news analysis by Gourmet Gift Baskets, which tracked five popular gift-giving keywords between Sep. 9 and Oct. 10, they identified an Early Shopping Interest Score and assigned an overall early shopping score to each state.

New Jersey ranked 3rd earliest, with neighbors New York and Pennsylvania coming in at 1 and 2, respectively.

“New Jerseyans are planners”

I agree with Ryan Abood, CEO of Gourmet Gift Baskets, who states: “New Jerseyans are planners-they like to get ahead of the rush.”

The reason I agree with that statement is that we live in a jam-packed, highly densely populated state. We are constantly trying to beat the rush with traffic and crowds. We prepare for our trips, whether it is to the grocery store, work, or a recreational activity. By looking at this study, we can also prepare for early holiday shopping.

Nationally, holiday gift searching peaked at 38 days before Christmas in 2024, which was 10 days earlier than in 2023. 2025 will be earlier than 2024.

The study attributes the earlier shopping to earlier retail deals, early Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other holiday shopping deals have moved holiday shopping earlier by close to 10-13 days each year.

Dads are tops in New Jersey for holiday shopping

The analysis points out that New Jersey is one of the states that leads the country for early holiday shopping for dear old dad. Dads have been the target of the earliest holiday shopping for over the last 5 years.

New Jersey also leads the country in holiday shopping for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. In addition, the Garden State is also tops in the country for those buying last-minute holiday gifts.

Here in New Jersey, we get into a holiday shopping rhythm more than a shopping frenzy. We plan and shop. Good luck with your holiday shopping.

