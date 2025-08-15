New Jersey, according to a new study by Legal Poker Sites, ranks high when it comes to being a "high roller" state.

Yacht, Money Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

What is a high roller?

The criteria for being a high roller have to do with the number of billionaires in the state, private jet traffic, poker earnings, casino spending, luxury car share, yacht ownership, and the number of $1 million home cities.

Legal Poker Sites used that criterion to rank each state.

Luxury Jet, Luxury Car Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

New Jersey is living large

New Jersey ranked 6th in the country as a high roller state. Here in the Garden State, we have eight residents each "worth" over $1 billion.

The average resident of New Jersey spends $793.66 at New Jersey casinos!

There were over 105,000 private jet departures recorded per year.

Of all cars registered here in New Jersey, 30.6% are luxury brands; that percentage ranks New Jersey number one in the country.

On average, there are 14.3 boats or yachts owned per 1000 New Jersey residents.

60 New Jersey cities or towns have an average home price over $1 million.

New Jersey has major companies based here, with executives who are handsomely compensated for their hard work.

We are also in proximity to New York and Philadelphia, and those wealthy executives choose to live here in the Garden State and share their wealth.

Poker, Casino, Gambling Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

We have major casino attractions here in New Jersey, but I was surprised at the large average of close to $800 spent by every resident in New Jersey casinos on a yearly basis.

There was another factor that the study pointed out: New Jersey has four professional poker players with earnings exceeding $10 million.

I know that for every wealthy community here in New Jersey, there are many more middle-class and lower-income communities.

So, although New Jersey ranks as a prominent “high roller” state, the number of New Jersey residents living large is quite minuscule compared to the remainder of us working hard to pay our monthly nut.