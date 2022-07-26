Garden centers, farm markets, and even many New Jersey supermarkets are loaded right now with Jersey tomatoes. Most of these tomatoes are beefsteak or Ramapo varieties, not known as great sauce tomatoes. We do grow Roma or plum tomatoes, which are known for making better tomato sauce.

The first thing you should do when you get the tomatoes home is NOT put them in the fridge. This may extend their shelf life a couple of days, but then you might as well just buy the one shipped in from Florida or California that kind of tastes like real tomatoes. Put them on your countertop and they should be good for almost a week.

At the end of the week, if you still have some Jersey tomatoes in the house, they'll be perfect for making a quick sauce. You can do a small batch for one meal or use a whole bunch to make some to can or freeze. The taste is so special and so unique that you have to try it at least once.

For the record, it's the sauce. If you want to make a "gravy" out of it, add some meat. Growing up my mother always called it gravy because she spent all Sunday morning cooking meat in it. Whew, glad I solved that debate for you!

New Jersey has the best tomatoes: Here's how to make a quick sauce

It may seem a little labor intensive, but it takes less than half an hour and the taste is so fresh and unforgettable, that you'll want to do it every time you have extra ripe tomatoes on your counter!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

