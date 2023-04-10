New Jersey has so many things to see and do in the spring

From outdoor adventures to cultural experiences, there is something for everyone to enjoy here in the Garden State. We asked our listeners to give some of their best suggestions on what to do on weekends in the spring.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach day or an action-packed weekend, the Jersey Shore has it all. From Sandy Hook to Cape May, there are plenty of beaches, boardwalks, and attractions to explore.

New Jersey is home to some of the best hiking trails in the Northeast. From the Appalachian Trail to local parks, there are plenty of opportunities to explore the great outdoors.

New Jersey is home to some of the best wineries in the country. From award-winning vintages to special tastings, there are plenty of ways to appreciate the state’s growing wine industry.

From farmer's markets to flea markets, there are plenty of places to find unique goods and local produce. Every county has a few.

From classic art museums to quirky house museums, New Jersey is home to a variety of cultural institutions. Take the day to explore one of these gems.

Hit the road and explore the diverse communities and landscapes that make up New Jersey.

So, before the gasoline prices get too high as predicted for this summer, get out and enjoy all of what New Jersey has to offer.

The spring is the best time to hit the road as things and places come to life after what wasn't too bad of a winter. And so far, the spring is looking like the mild trend is going to continue. Enjoy!

You could also go see a ballgame!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

