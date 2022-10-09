New Jersey goes deep into their wallets to find a tip

In the restaurant business, there has been a big concern with inflation, cost of goods going through the roof and increased energy costs that servers here in New Jersey will suffer in their tip jar because of the trickledown effect consumers and restaurant owners are experiencing.

According to a national survey by CNET on ranking the worst tipping states and a survey by the payment company Toast, there are some interesting results.

I have good news and I have some bad news. First the good news. While restaurant prices are up nationally 7.6% from July 2021 to July 2022, tipping is up by an average of about 10% during the same time period. The theory is that consumers feel the pain of the server in these tough times.

Credit cards and American money Comstock loading...

Now here is the bad news: Here in New Jersey, we rank close to the bottom as the worst state in tipping percentage. The national average for tipping in a full-service restaurant is 19.7%. New Jersey tippers average 18.9%, which ranks 42nd in the country as the worst tipping state.

New Jersey consumers go out to restaurants a little more than the average consumer so maybe that increased amount of trips to restaurants affect the number and percentage of tips.

Indiana is the best state for tipping at 21.0%, followed by West Virginia at 20.8%. I wouldn’t have guessed that. I would have thought the Mid West would be more conservative in their tipping but they are the best for servers. Ohio, Kentucky, Delaware and Wyoming are all up there in providing a good tip for their server.

A man opening wallet looking for some money Kritchanut loading...

I’ve always tipped a little over because I have had friends and family members that have been in the service industry and they have shared some incredible stories. Times are tough and I know we are going out a little less because our wallets are a little lighter but if you do go out take care of your server.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

