Gas prices go up in NJ: By how much and why?

Does it feel like you’re paying more at the pump? Well, that’s because you are.

Gas prices jumped this week to their highest levels since September, thanks to refinery maintenance and a switch to summer blends, according to Gas Buddy gas and oil analyst Patrick De Haan.

According to AAA, the national average cost for a gallon of regular gas is $3.27, a nearly seven-cent per gallon increase from a week ago.

The last time the national average reached this price was in September, consistent with seasonal shifts, but current prices remain below what they were this time a year ago, the report indicated.

A month ago, the nation was paying, on average, $3.09 for a gallon of regular gasoline, and at this time a year ago, the price was $3.54 a gallon.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand decreased this week from a week ago. Total domestic gasoline supply also fell, but gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.3 million barrels per day.

So, what do gas prices look like in New Jersey?

Gas prices are going up in NJ (Canva)

The current average for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Garden State is $3.05, less than the national average, but up nine cents from a week ago, when the state was below three bucks a gallon, AAA reported

Regular gasoline cost about $3 a gallon in New Jersey at this time, a month ago

Still, the current price of gasoline in New Jersey is better than it was at this time a year ago, when the price hovered around the $3.26 mark, a 21-cent difference, AAA reported.

Gas prices are going up in NJ (Canva)

The cheapest gas can be found in Camden County at $2.97 on average for a gallon of regular, and the most expensive gas is in Essex County at $3.23 a gallon, according to AAA.

Across the country, California has the most expensive gasoline ($4.91 per gallon), followed by Hawaii ($4.52/g), Washington ($4.30/g), Nevada ($3.99/g), and Oregon ($3.93/g).

The states with the cheapest gas include Mississippi ($2.74), Tennessee ($2.80), Oklahoma ($2.81), Louisiana ($2.82), and Alabama ($2.85).

