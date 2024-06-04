Discover the best food truck festivals in New Jersey this summer

🍺 Food truck festivals are all the rage in New Jersey

Great eats! Food truck festivals and events have taken on a life of its own here in the Garden State. They are a great way to get together with friends and family, chow down on some food and beverages, listen to live music, and just enjoy life. And the best part? The food truck comes to you!

Saturday, June 8

Downtown Hammonton, 208 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton

Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dozens of food trucks, live bands, local flavors, outdoor eating, and great fun are the stars of the day.

Saturday, June 8

Mountain Avenue Field, 144 Mountain Ave., Caldwell

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $5 entrance fee (cash)

About 15 gourmet food trucks will be on hand, along with live music, vendors, beer, margarita, and sangria garden, kids’ activities including a bungee trampoline, a bounce house, slide, pony rides, a petting zoo, 9-hole miniature golf, face painting, sand art, and so much more.

The beer garden will feature Lone Eagle Brewing (Flemington Fog IPA, Summer Honey, and Station Haus Lager), Senor Sangria (red and white), regular and strawberry margaritas/daiquiris, and strawberry vodka lemonade.

Current list of food trucks includes Angry Archies, Big John’s Burgers, Cubano x-press, Cubita, Drea’s Tapas, Empanada Mania, G’Day Gourmet, Hold My Knots, Jerk Truck, Kona Ice, The Mac Truck, Mozzareppas, Tommy Scoops, and Viva Birria.

All attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable canned or boxed item to help support the food pantry.

Saturday, June 8

New Jersey Motorsports Park, 8000 Dividing Creek Rd., Millville

Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

The NJMP’s 8th Annual Food Truck Festival will host a variety of food trucks as well as a free concert performed by the 70s and 80s cover band Arsenal. Bring your own chairs, and enjoy the music, food, vendors, on-track action, and more.

Participating food trucks include Mozzarepas, Crawdaddy’s Cajun, South Jersey BBQ Boys, Terry’s Wipeout Eats, What’s Cookin, House of Cupcakes, Dolato Espresso, Bella Ciao Pizza, Humpty’s Dumplings, Kona Ice, Noodle Wagon, SJ BBQ Boys, Wholly Bowls, Latin Bites, Farina Pasta and Noodle, Hands Down BBQ, and SnowChi.

Saturday, June 15

Located at Sumner Circle in the “Bayfront Free Parking Lot, off Rt 37, Seaside Heights

Time: Noon to 8 p.m.

This “feastival” features food trucks, live music, and fun family activities all day long. With 15 food trucks on hand, there will be something to please everyone’s culinary tastes, including vegetarian options. Live music from three bands will rock the day, plus beer, margaritas, sangria, and vodka lemonade.

Scheduled food trucks include A Taste of Philly, Bearded One BBQ, Camille’s Cucina, Cold Stone, Gimme Hibachi, House of Cupcakes, Lady G Empanadas, Pasta Paradise, Rolling Pita, Sandwich Freak, Top Tea, and Twelve.

The day’s activities include a bungee trampoline, face painting, sand art, inflatables, mini golf, remote-controlled car racing, and more.

Bring your own chairs and blankets.

Saturday, June 15

1 Racetrack Drive, East Rutherford

Time: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Enjoy a great BBQ at the Meadowlands Racetrack from some of the best food trucks in the area. Live racing begins at 6:20 p.m.

Prizes will be given out for the best BBQ extravaganza in four categories: chicken, pulled pork, brisket, and ribs, plus a special people’s choice ($500 top prize in each category).

Entrants must be ready to sell by 4 p.m. and can sell any food items besides BBQ.

Entrants must prepare six plates for judging. The winners will be announced by 9 p.m.

Food Trucks: Magic Mikes Smoked Meat, Fire and Coal BBQ Grill, DAW Concessions, Uncle Bob’s Kettle Corn, Freakin Empanadas, Totally Nutz, Latin Bites, Antojitos de mi Tierra, Bitchn’ Bacon, Clydes Homemade Italian Ice and Ice Cream, Cat Like Reflexes, Rods Fish n Chips, Delicious Lola Josefa’s, Holy Grail Burgers, Michael’s Backyard BBQ, Love JoJo’s Cookies, Top Tea Plug, The Jamaican Food Truck, Kimchi Smoke, The Hen and The Hog, and Rhythm + Ribz Smokehouse.

Thurs. July 12 – Sat. July 15

American Dream Mall, Lot 26, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Thurs), Noon to 10 p.m. (Fri-Sun)

Cost: $15 (general admission)

There will be so many cuisine varieties to enjoy at Dream Food Fest such as Chinese BBQ skewers, Caribbean oxtail sliders, truffle macaroni and cheese, and more.

About 120 food vendors will be on hand including Twisted Potato, Jersey Pickles, Tojo’s Kitchen, Taste of Napoli, Bone Man, Kwafood Fried Skewers, Frankie Rolls, The Cave Kitchen, Vegan on the Fly, Stuffed Ice Cream, Chocolate on Tap, Deep Fried Watermelon, Tiger Tai, and more.

Enjoy dance shows, artists, and other live performances all day long. 26Est Rutherford, NJ 07073

Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21

Laurita Winery, 85 Archertown Rd., New Egypt

Time: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Sat) and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Sun)

Cost: $13 (in advance) and $15 (at the gate). Everyone under 21 is free.

It’s two days filled with wine, laughter, and food trucks galore at Laurita. Savor the vineyard's wines, perfectly complemented by the diverse offerings from the onsite food trucks, while listening to top live musical artists all weekend.

There will be fireworks on Saturday night. Macaroni Anne Cheeze will be doing face and arm painting in The Grove, plus enjoy wine tastings, fire pits, and vineyard wagon tours.

Saturday, July 20

White Lake Field, 226 White Lake Road, Sparta

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $5 admission (cash)

Celebrate summer as food trucks roll into Sparta. Plus, enjoy beer, music, and family fun.

18 gourmet food trucks will be on hand, live music, a beer garden, pony rides, a petting zoo, knockerball, vendors, and so much more. Proceeds will benefit the Sparta Benevolent Society.

All attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable canned to boxed item to support the food pantry.

Food trucks include Angry Archies, Angry Chourico, Chow Wo, Cold Stone Creamery, Cubano Xpress, Empanada Guy, Hold My Knots, Johnny Zeppoli, Kielbasa N More, Kona Ice, Latin Bites, Mozzarella God, Rolling Pita, Sandwich Freak, Seasonal Sarah, Senor Taco, Taste of Napoli, and Why Not Burgerz.

Sunday, July 28

Lone Eagle Brewing, 44 Stangl Rd, Flemington

Time: Noon to 6 p.m.

Originally scheduled for February, the popular Beach Shack Food Truck returns to Lone Eagle Brewing this summer. Guests will enjoy specialties like lobster rolls, crispy fish sandwiches, street tacos, quesadillas, Cuban sandwiches, loaded tater tots, and more. Live music will start at 2 pm with Diamond Eye Jack.

Saturday, Aug 3

Red Bank Battlefield,100 Hessian Ave, National Park

Time: Noon to 7 p.m.

Gloucester County Board of Commissioners invites everyone to this international food truck and craft beer event this summer. 15 food trucks will be on-site, with live music and family activities.

Scheduled food trucks: A Taste of Philly, Camille’s Cucina, Chanks Pizza Cones, Chow Wow, Cold Stone, Cousins Maine Lobster, Crawdaddy’s Cajun, Dan’s Waffles, House of Cupcakes, Just Fork It, Latin Bites, Not Your Mama’s Tacos, Rolling Pita, Traveling Tomato, and Twelve.

Plus, enjoy live music, beer, margaritas, sangria, and vodka lemonade beverages.

These are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to food festivals and events in New Jersey. There are plenty to check out to get you through the summer weekends.

Enjoy!

