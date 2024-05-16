Experience the best of NJ at these 22 festivals and events in June

🏖 There is so much to do in New Jersey during June

🍷 Here are 22 festivals and events happening in the Garden State next month

June is a lovely time of the year in New Jersey to get outside and enjoy the warm air, the gentle breeze, and the many festivals and events the state has to offer.

Here are 22 of the best festivals and events in the Garden State for June 2024.

Rock the Farm Festival, Seaside Heights (Facebook)

Saturday, June 1

Grant Avenue, Seaside Heights

Time: Noon-10 p.m.

Tickets: $25 to $250

General admission gets you 10 hours of world-class music, a family-friendly kid zone, a beer and wine garden, and food trucks. A VIP upgrade will score you an open buffet and bar, shade, seating, a charging station, and private bathrooms.

The lineup includes Lets Zep (Led Zeppelin), Grateful dub (Grateful Dead), Fabba Abba (Abba), Nirvani (Nirvana), Romeo Delight (Van Halen), Scarecrow (John Mellencamp), Fix You (Coldplay), Clouds in our Coffee (Carly Simon), and Coo Coo Cachoo (Paul Simon).

Saturday, June 1

Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Rt. 9 South, Freehold

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

The vendor fair is to benefit survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and families of missing loved ones. Over 125 vendors including displays, food trucks, live music, kids’ activities, and a cornhole tournament will be on site.

Boujee Foodie Con (Facebook)

Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2

Fort Monmouth, 1000 Sanger Avenue, Oceanport

Time: Noon-6 p.m.

Tickets: $15

Come and experience some of the hottest restaurants and food trucks in New Jersey (like The Butcher’s Block, Your Sister’s Balls, Dim Sum World, Pretty and Tasty Macarons, Local 130 Seafood, Mi Casa Tu Casa, Dolatos, and so many more), while also sipping cocktails, and listening to live music all day. Take a line dancing class, visit the Red Bank Exotic Car Club show, or play carnival games.

Friday, June 7

Liberty State Park, 1 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets: $15 to $60

The Liberty State Park Terminal is hosting this beer fest with a variety of beer and cider in all styles. Guests can enjoy craft beer samples for the entire session paired with live entertainment, food, and interactive games.

Friday, June 7 – Sunday, June 9

In the park across from Convention Hall, Asbury Park

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Fri), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Sat), and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sun)

Tickets: $5

The annual AsburyFest returns with festival food, live music, crafts, and more. A portion of the entrance fee goes to support Coastal Habitat for Humanity.

Pouring wine in glasses Ridofranz

Saturday, June 8 – Sunday, June 9

ShoreTown Ballpark, The Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Lakewood

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $20 to $25

Participating New Jersey wineries, local food trucks, crafters, and live music will be on hand for the two-day event.

Sunday, June 9

Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $6 general admission

Feel the luck of the Irish at the 52nd annual New Jersey Irish Festival. Following a traditional Irish Mass, there will be live horse racing, a human horse race, Irish foods, vendors, dancing, music, and more. Free family activities include clowns, face painters, pony rides, and a bounce house. First race is at 12:50 p.m.

Strawberries NJ pick your own Strawberry festival NJ Strawberries (ThinkStock)

Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9

Shoppes at Dragon Village, 97 Trench Road, Bridgeton

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy this South Jersey strawberry festival filled with merchants, vendors, food trucks, train rides, and of course, strawberries.

North to Shore Festival

June 10 – 16 (Asbury Park)

June 17 – 23 (Atlantic City)

June 23 – 30 (Newark)

Tickets: Prices vary

The North to Shore Festival, launched in 2023, features a ton of talent and diversity that New Jersey has to offer packed into three weekends of performances, screenings, parties and conversations in three of the state’s most iconic cities.

In Asbury Park, some of the featured acts include Gary Clark Jr., Band of Horses, and Jarod Clemons.

In Atlantic City, Barenaked Lakes, the B-52s, and Justin Silva will peform, among others.

In Newark, it’s A Day to Remember, Matchbox Twenty, Stephen Colbert, Paul Giamatti, Kevin Hart, and more.

Canva Canva

Saturday, June 15

Veterans Memorial Park, Beach Haven

Time: 11 a.m.

Tickets: $20 to $125

The Hop Sauce Festival is a craft beer and hot sauce festival that has become a favorite of traditional LBI summertime families and a new generation’s appreciation for great food, drinks, live music, and art. The festival is the largest event of the year for Jetty, the locally based coastal lifestyle apparel brand and Certified B Corp that has a heavy involvement in the LBI region. The mission of the Jetty Rock Foundation is to protect NJ’s oceans and waterways.

Sample a variety of hot sauces, beer, food, and so much more.

Saturday, June 15

JFK Blvd and Promenade 21 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Sea Isle City

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets: Free

This festival by the sea, hosted by the Sea Isle City’s Division of Tourism features a seaside vendor craft market along the oceanfront promenade, a food court, free amusement rides in Excursion Park, face painting, a photo booth, a brass pocket band, an art bar, sand art, and balloon art.

Two dogs playing in the park, sunny day sanjagrujic

Saturday, June 15

Robert J. Miller Airpark, 101 Airport Road, Bayville

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 pm.

The 2024 Paws in the Park will feature K9 demos, vendors, contests, and more. Adoptable dogs will also be on site.

Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16

25 Bartley Road, Long Valley

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s the season finale event to strawberry season with strawberry picking, weekend activities, live music, Jersey Girl Brewery on tap, and food trucks. Tickets include access to the pick-your-own patch, food vendors, and the festival.

Food vendors include Cousins Maine Lobster, Dellano’s Foods, Latin Bites, Angry Archies, The Empanada Guy, Darby on the Road, and so much more.

Thursday, June 20 – Sunday, June 23

On the beach, Wildwood

Country music’s biggest stars are coming to Wildwood this summer for a four-day festival. The industry’s biggest acts like Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Old Dominion, along with The Beach Boys, Bret Michaels, Alana Springsteen, Mara Justine, and more will perform, along with regional stars, up-and-comers, and local faves. Ticket prices according to day packages, VIP, and more.

Tattooing What's the most NJ tattoo design out there? (Boris Katsman, ThinkStock)

Friday, June 21 – Sunday, June 23

Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel, 1401 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park

Tickets: $25 to $100

Get tattooed and party on the beach. More than 300 tattoo artists will be tattooing live at the show, plus enjoy burlesque, sideshows, contests, and more.

Who will win the title of Mr. Asbury Park Men’s Speedo Champion? Who will dominate the drag show, and who will be crowned Mizz Asbury Park 2024? You’ll find out this weekend. Day passes and three-day passes are available.

Saturday, June 22

Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial

100 Clinton Street 62 Battleship Place, Camden

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $60 (general admission) $75 (VIP)

The NJ Battleship Beer Festival on the Camden Waterfront features exclusive New Jersey beers and breweries. Tickets include a tour of the ship, access to over 30 different craft breweries, entertainment, and more. Since the battleship is undergoing important dry-docking maintenance, there is a slight chance that while the ship will be back in port, it may not be ready for visitors. If that is the case, the beer fest will take place on the pier alongside the ship, and tour vouchers will be provided for future visits.

Canva Canva

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23

Gloucester County 4H Fairgrounds, 725 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill

Time: Noon until 5 p.m.

Tickets: $20 (advanced) $25 (at the gate)

Full price admission includes wristband, souvenir wine glass, sampling and sales of many New Jersey wines. Plus listen to live blues music all weekend.

Some participating wineries include Valenzano Winery, Wagonhouse Winery, and Salem Oaks Vineyard, to name a few. Pitmasters include Slabhouse, Hands Down BBQ, House of Cupcakes, and more. Some vendors include Touchstone Crystal, Mimis by the Sea, Art of Olive Oil, Jerky James, and more.

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23

Monmouth Park, 175 Oceanport Ave, Oceanport

Time: Noon until 6 p.m.

Tickets: $15 (general admission)

Grab a slice at this huge pizza party: The NJ Pizza Festival. The best pizzerias from across the state will be on hand with their cheesy, saucy creations. Each vendor will sell $2 half slices. Besides pizza, there is live entertainment including music, horse racing, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Coolers and BYO are permitted in the picnic area.

Canva Canva

Friday, June 28

Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets: $35 (general admission) and $50 (VIP)

Chocolate and coffee! What a combo! Festival attendees will sample a variety of coffee roasts and styles, along with chocolate-themed sweets from local and surrounding area businesses. Local coffee shops, gourmet roasters, artisan chocolatiers, bakeries, wineries, and more will be on hand. Take home a commemorative espresso cup, too, and enjoy a s’mores bar, crepe station, and live music.

Friday, June 28 – Sunday, June 30

Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta

Tickets start at $40

Three days. Eleven bands. Five BBQ pitmasters. Southside Johnny, Blackberry Smoke, The Outlaws, and more will rock out at this three-day fest as you dine on ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and other BBQ special surprises from some of the best pitmasters from all parts of the country.

Firefly Festival (Terhune Orchards)

Sunday, June 30

Terhune Orchards, 330 Coal Soil Road, Princeton

Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Kids can dress up as fireflies after decorating wings and making antennas in the craft area of the Firefly Festival. There is a $7 charge for craft activities. Have fun in the playhouses and on the pedal and play tractors. Visit farm animals, and take a stroll on the farm trail. While learning about fireflies, enjoy an old-fashioned farm supper at Pam’s Food Tent with hot dogs, barbecued chicken, salads, and other grill favorites. Pies, donuts, and other baked treats will be available for those with a sweet tooth. The wine orchard will be open late for wine flights, wine slushies, and wine by the glass for adults. The Barn Door Café will offer apple cider slushies and ice cream. Plus, there will be music, singing and dancing, and interactive, and imaginative shows.

Sunday, June 30

Hammonton High School, 566 Old Forks Road, Hammonton

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets: $15 (in advance) $20 (day of the event)

Celebrate Hammonton’s top crop with live music food, classic cars, kiddie rides, arts and crafts, stilt walkers, jugglers, and everything blueberry. Blueberry plants, cannolis, pies, crates of fresh berries, and so much more will be on hand. Hammonton is known as “the blueberry capital of the world,” so of course there is a blueberry festival.

Come early to participate in the Hammonton Kiwanis Club’s annual blueberry pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the festival grounds.

