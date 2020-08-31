In the annual National Van Lines moving company survey of states with the most outward bound moves, New Jersey has been consistently #1 for a few years. With the stellar stewardship of NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio, New York has just edged us out when it comes to people wanting out. New York City is a mess and many there don't see any improvement for a long time, so some of them are moving to the closest refuge. That's us!

We may not have the crime and the chaos currently being experienced in NYC, but we've got plenty of other things that will eventually drive them out too. When they realize, unless you're one of the protected class, the public sector, life can be pretty unaffordably unsustainable here.

Not to worry, we are still holding the number one spot in the United Van Lines study of who's moving out of what state in the greatest numbers. We love the towns we live in and the great things we have here in New Jersey, but the political class continues to make life harder here, with big government breathing down your neck, over-regulating the crap out of business and life, and taxing the hell out of us.

When the electorate will ever come to its senses or when someone with the balls to really change things here, is anyone's guess. In the meantime, the brave, desperate or over-invested among us hunker down like residents in the path of a category five hurricane, and hope the storm passes soon. I don't know about you, but I can see the water seeping through the bottom of the front door and I'm getting a little nervous. Maybe when hurricane Phil passes next November, skies will clear. Fingers crossed.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

