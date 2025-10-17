When you think of fall, what comes to mind? For most of us, it may be the leaves changing color as the cooler air arrives.

And that makes sense, especially during the month of October. Normally, this is when New Jersey experiences its peak color change throughout the state. Typically, the changes first peak in the north, then later on in the south.

By the time we get to November, the vast majority of us are past peak with the foliage season behind us. So it makes sense that we would hit the road and travel to check out those leaves before it's too late.

But interestingly, that's not the only reason we're hitting the road this October. In fact, it's not just New Jersey that's doing this. Nearly half the country is also apparently planning to travel for this one specific reason.

No, it's not family, and no, it's not for vacation. Although, one could argue that this can tie into it.

So what is it that's so important in October that we must hit the road for?

Fall Drive Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Spooky travels

Apparently, nearly half of us are traveling this October to celebrate Halloween. Not just for Halloween itself, but for Halloween-related activities leading up to the big day.

Although surprising, it's also a good thing. And being Halloween is part of the weekend this year (well, technically it's on Friday, but that counts), having plans to travel for Halloween itself makes sense.

And, we're celebrating, which is also a great thing. Yes, leaf peeping is still up there, but according to you, Halloween travel is just as important.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.