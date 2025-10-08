We’re deep into political season here in the Great Garden State, and the New Jersey governor’s race is heating up.

While the candidates have yet to offer clear plans on lowering our property taxes and utility bills, one issue that's rapidly gaining traction across the state is the growing concern over e-bike safety and the alarming lack of regulation.

The e-bike safety crisis no one’s addressing in New Jersey

Every time we raise the topic of e-bikes on the Judi & EJ Show, we’re flooded with calls, stories, and concerns from listeners who see firsthand the dangers on our roads. The anxiety is real. And for good reason.

Currently, New Jersey law only requires riders under 17 to wear a helmet. That’s it. For Class 1 and Class 2 low-speed electric bikes, there are almost no other safety requirements.

Sure, Class 3 mopeds and faster e-bikes that reach speeds of 28 mph or more must be registered, insured, and ridden by someone with a license if they’re over 15. But the vast majority of e-bike riders — especially younger ones — are zipping around on Class 1 and 2 bikes with no training, no supervision, and little understanding of the rules of the road.

A cyclist rides an e-bike on Market Street on July 29, 2024 in San Francisco. According to a University of California San Francisco (UCSF) study, injuries involving e-bikes surged more than 3,000% across the country between 2017 and 2022, and e-scooter injuries jumped more than 560% during the same time. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A cyclist rides an e-bike on Market Street on July 29, 2024 in San Francisco. According to a University of California San Francisco (UCSF) study, injuries involving e-bikes surged more than 3,000% across the country between 2017 and 2022, and e-scooter injuries jumped more than 560% during the same time. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) loading...

⚖️ Why New Jersey needs real e-bike laws and accountability

Just recently, Union County took a step by restricting e-bikes in county parks. But beyond that, these machines are still allowed on our roads statewide without any training required, even for riders under 14 years old. And that’s the real danger.

Tragically, it feels like we can’t go a single week without hearing of another serious injury—or worse—because of an e-bike accident. These aren’t just statistics. They’re children. They’re teenagers. They’re someone’s family.

Education, enforcement, and consequences must go hand in hand

I and many of our listeners believe it's time for New Jersey to implement a formal training requirement for all Class 1 and 2 e-bike riders. This training should include the basics of road safety, traffic rules, and awareness — at a minimum.

Without enforcement and consequences, though, education alone won’t be enough. The possibility of heavy fines could be just the incentive parents need to take this issue seriously and ensure their children are riding responsibly.

E-bikes aren’t going away — but preventable deaths should be

E-bikes are here to stay. But if we don’t act now, the number of injuries and grieving families will only grow. It’s time to put safety first.