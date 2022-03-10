New Jersey Devils prepare to celebrate career of Travis Zajac

Before the puck drops and throughout the game against the Winnipeg Jets tonight at the Prudential Center, the New Jersey Devils will honor one of the most notable players in the team's history.

The Devils will recognize Travis Zajac's achievement of playing 1,000 NHL games as a Devil and in the NHL. There will be a special Silver Stick Capsule Giveaway to commemorate the night and his career.

Earlier today, the team released a video to social media that will likely bring chills to die-hard Devils fans ahead of tonight's ceremonies. Check it out below.

Before the 2021-22 season started, the Devils signed Travis Zajac to a one-day contract so he could announce his retirement from the NHL with the team he spent his entire career with besides 13 games.

Zajac said that day, "As a kid playing hockey on the outdoor rinks in Winnipeg, I dreamt about playing in the NHL. Growing up the oldest of four boys, it was the perfect hockey environment. Thanks to my parents' unwavering support in our lives, that dream became a reality. Then, I got to live that childhood goal for 15 years with the Devils."

The former center remains with the organization in an on/off-ice player development and consulting role, along with contributing to growing the club's youth hockey initiatives.

There will be a good amount of misty eyes in the Prudential Center tonight. All the action kicks off at 7 p.m.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.