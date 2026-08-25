Report shows Guinness is NJ’s favorite beer

Report shows Guinness is NJ’s favorite beer

Photo by George Bakos on Unsplash

There are just some things I will never get.

I’ll never understand drivers who stay in the left lane at below the speed limit. I don’t comprehend how people slurp down the insufferable texture of raw oysters and think nothing of potential food poisoning.

And I don’t get Guinness.

a glass of guinness sitting on top of a table
Photo by Christopher Zapf on Unsplash

How is it popular?

It has a burnt, bitterness to its taste. It has that obnoxious roasted malt smell so many dark beers do. It has a finish that’s too dry. Oh, also? A beer whose flavor can change so much by how it is poured? Yeah, no thanks.

The United States beer market is $113 billion annually, so the competition is stiff. Everyone has their favorite beer.

Innerbody.com analyzed Google trends across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. for a year to determine each state’s favorite beer.

a group of glasses with liquid in them
Photo by Austin Burleson on Unsplash

For the nation as a whole:

Michelob Ultra is the number one beer, followed by Bud Light in second place, Stella Artois third, Budweiser fourth, and Guinness fifth.

In just the state of New Jersey however, Guinness is king. It came it as the Garden State’s favorite beer. So I'm definitely the oddball here. Give me a Coors Light and a shot of Jack.

An interesting northeast cluster showed up too. Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Maryland also pick Guinness as their favorite. Nowhere else in the country does it show up as number one.

a glass of guinness sitting on a wooden table
Photo by Richard Bell on Unsplash

Now while New Jersey loves Guinness most, it’s not the state that loves beer most. It’s not even in the top ten.

The ten states that love beer the most are:

  1. Wisconsin
  2. Wyoming
  3. Kansas
  4. Nebraska
  5. Iowa
  6. New Hampshire
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. North Dakota
  9. South Dakota
  10. Missouri

For love of beer, New Jersey is all the way down at 34th place.

Cheers!

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