Jon Bon Jovi scratch-off tickets coming to NJ

If you “Always” wanted to win the lottery and “Runaway” from it all, now’s your chance.

The kid from Sayreville who grew up to be one of Jersey’s biggest rock stars, a guy who’s made a triumphant comeback after vocal impairment, Jon Bon Jovi, has teamed up with New Jersey Lottery. Starting October 5, Bon Jovi-themed scratch-offs will become available.

Theo Wargo, Getty Images Theo Wargo, Getty Images

Nj.com reports The Jersey Legend: Jon Bon Jovi Scratch-Offs will be available statewide.

“Jon Bon Jovi is synonymous with New Jersey, and we’re excited to celebrate our shared sense of Jersey pride with players across the state through these Scratch-Offs,” said Jim Carey, executive director of the New Jersey Lottery. “Celebrating an artist whose music, career, and connection to our state have resonated with so many is especially meaningful, and we look forward to giving fans even more ways to get involved in the months ahead.”

Theo Wargo, Getty Images Theo Wargo, Getty Images

The exact design has not been revealed yet.

That happens next month. Then in October these scratch-offs can be purchased for $5 and a chance to win up to $200,000. That’s a lot easier to live on than a prayer, am I right?

“I will always call New Jersey home,” Bon Jovi said, “so I’m happy to join the New Jersey Lottery in celebrating the place that holds so many of my favorite personal and career memories.”

It’s not the first time a famous New Jersey singer has been the theme of a lottery ticket in the Garden State. Frank Sinatra was once honored with Sinatra instant tickets. This is back when they cost $2 and the top prize had been $30,000.

Will Springsteen be next?

Did Anyone Watch These TV Shows in the 1980s and 1990s? While you might think “watching while distracted” is a modern habit, even back in the day the TV was just… there, humming along while you did other things. These were the shows that weren’t exactly “must-see TV,” more like “might-see TV” — part of the culture, but you had to wonder: who was actually watching? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker