✅A 20-year-old allegedly hit the gas instead of the brake in a Jackson shopping center

✅A 9-month-old boy was killed and his mother and sister were also struck

✅A judge ordered both women held in Ocean County Jail until trial.

JACKSON — The promise of a treat from Dunkin' led a woman to allow her co-worker to drive the car that struck and killed an infant in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Maria Cobon-Guzman, 20, of Trenton, drove the Ford Fusion that ran over a mother, her young daughter and 9-month-old son Friday at the NPGS grocery store in Jackson, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Brad Billhimmer.

According to the affidavit in the case, Ariadna Lazaro-Flores, 22, of Toms River, was using the car, which is registered to her boyfriend, to teach her NPGS co-worker to drive.

Guzman, who had driven for the first time ever just a week before the crash, offered to pay for Flores' order at Dunkin' during their lunch break if she let her drive. There is a Dunkin' less than a mile from the grocery store.

Flores agreed and backed the car out of the space before switching seats with CobonGuzman. The family whose members were hit had parked next to the Ford and was walking toward the store.

Flores told Guzman to put the car in drive but to keep her foot on the brake. Instead, Guzman hit the gas and quickly accelerated, hitting the family and another vehicle.

ALSO READ: NJ wins a key battle over controversial ICE jail

Maria CobonGuzman (left), Ariadna Lazaro-Flores (Ocean County Jail) Maria CobonGuzman (left), Ariadna Lazaro-Flores

Judge orders both women held after deadly Jackson crash

During a detention hearing Tuesday, Judge Kimarie Rahill ruled that Guzman and flores would remain in the Ocean County Jail until trial.

During the hearing, Rahill said that Lazaroflores had only had a license for six months.

The decision also appears to answer the immediate question of whether ICE will be able to take the two women into custody.

Lazaroflores was born in Mexico and CobonGuzman was born in Guatemala. ICE has placed a detainer on both women, calling them "criminal illegal aliens" and blaming President Joe Biden's "DISASTEROUS open border policy" for allowing them to be in the United States.

They will remain in Ocean County Jail while they face the pending charges rather than being released into ICE custody.

An ICE spokesman said Guzman has a removal order and Lazaroflores was processed for voluntary return five times in October 2023.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom