Whether you’re a busy body on the go or someone who likes to sip and appreciate a nice cup of coffee while you relax, we all have our favorite places that give us our java fix.

One specialty roaster has been expanding throughout the Garden State, and they just opened a third location at the end of August.

Established in 2012, Coffee Corral focuses on not just fresh-made coffee drinks, but also a diverse menu that will keep customers coming back - coffee enthusiast or not.

Coffee Corral via Instagram Coffee Corral via Instagram

The friendly, knowledgeable staff encourages you to ask them if you have any questions:

We can talk processing, roasting, and profiling with the geekiest of coffee geeks.

Definitely be sure to mention any dietary restrictions: they offer vegan and gluten-free options.

In addition to beverages and snacks, they also have live music.

You can check them out for yourself at 177 Dr. James Parker Blvd. in Red Bank, 300 2nd Ave in Long Branch (inside Monmouth Medical Center), and now at 90 Adelphia Rd., Suite 4 in Farmingdale, NJ.

Coffee Corral via Instagram Coffee Corral via Instagram

The Red Bank and Farmingdale locations are open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..

The Long Branch shop is open weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and 7:00 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. That location is closed on Sundays.

Sip up and enjoy!

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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