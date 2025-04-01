Yum! 10 of the best NJ food trucks serving sweets, cakes & snacks
🍨 Dessert is a great addition to any party
🍨 Think about renting a dessert truck for your next shin-dig
🍨 Here are 10 of the most unique dessert trucks in NJ
Nowadays, when you attend a festival or an event in New Jersey, you can bet dollars to donuts there will be food trucks on hand.
We did a post last week featuring 10 of the best “foodie” food trucks bopping around New Jersey.
Now, let’s take a look at 10 of the most unique dessert food trucks in the Garden State.
The Chimney Cake Factory
Various NJ locations
Founded by Angella and Denes Feher, The Chimney Cake Factory truck brings traditional Transylvania chimney cakes, known as Kürtőskalács, to New Jersey. Their food truck serves freshly baked, hollow pastries, often filled with ice cream and topped with sweet coatings. The truck can be found at various fairs, festivals, and food truck events throughout the state, including the upcoming Hungarian Festival in New Brunswick in June.
Glazed and Confused
Jersey City, NJ
This food truck specializes in freshly-made mini donuts with a variety of toppings and flavors. Signature creations include Mounds Bar donut (shredded coconut with a chocolate glaze), Salted Caramel Pretzel (caramel glaze, sea salt, and crushed pretzels), and American Pie (apple pie filling, cinnamon, graham cracker, and caramel glaze).
Mr. Cooper’s Funneland
Various NJ locations
Known for its delectable, classic Jersey boardwalk-style funnel cakes topped with sweet options like powdered sugar, red velvet, and peach cobbler, Mr. Cooper’s Funneland also serves fried Oreos (made in funnel batter), deep-fried red velvet Oreos, and ice cream funnel cake sandwiches.
The Brownie Bar
423 Main St, Ridgefield Park
This mobile dessert truck specializes in "brownies on the go,” handcrafted artisan brownies in a variety of flavors. The brownies are made with 100% cacao Belgian chocolate, Dutch cocoa powder, European-style butter, cane sugar, and fresh herbs, fruits, and vegetables for all the flavor variations.
Kiersten’s Creations
2401 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
You can’t miss this hot pink dessert truck offering sweet treats like ice cream sandwiches, sundaes, cheesecake, chocolate mousse, and so much more. Owner, Kiersten Connor, a culinary school graduate with a passion for desserts, makes everything from scratch.
Maddalenas Cheesecake
415 NJ-31 N, Ringoes
For over 42 years, Maddalena’s Cheesecake and Catering has been baking award-winning desserts, including 12 different flavors of cheesecake. Their mobile dessert truck features “cheesecake-on-a-stick” — a dessert first featured in 2012 at the annual Shad Fest in Lambertville.
Always a crowd-pleaser, this unique dessert cheesecake-on-a-stick dipped in chocolate and topped with goodies like chocolate chip, dark chocolate or peanut butter cookie crumbs, toasted coconut, rainbow sprinkles, and more.
Also, try cheesecake-filled cannolis dipped in chocolate, or apple crumb pie a la mode, served warm over vanilla ice cream, and accented with salted caramel, all from the truck!
My Treat Truck
West Freehold
This mobile candy and snack truck is perfect for any party. Name the candy, they have it, even blasts from the past kinds like candy cigarettes, Pop Rocks, Big League Chew, and so many other candies you haven’t seen in stores in decades. They’ll stock your favorite candy, snacks, drinks, and anything else you can imagine.
Flirty Desserts
Various locations, NJ
This sweet truck provides a range of sweet treats, including ice cream sundaes, fresh cupcakes stuffed with ice cream, milkshakes, smoothies, cake-by-the-slice, cookies, Italian ice (cherry or mango), ice cream cookie sandwiches, and so much more.
Jersey Sno
Various NJ locations
Enjoy Jersey snow cones in a variety of flavors, ice cream cones and sundaes, popcorn, cotton candy, mini donuts, apple nachos, caramel apples, and more.
Dagostino’s Gelato and Specialty Desserts
US-9, Forked River
Sweet and savory treats make up this specialty food truck. They serve everything from hot Belgian waffles with Nutella and fresh fruit, French toast with fresh berries, topped with powdered sugar, a variety of chocolate-covered fruits, chocolate-covered bacon, and a wide selection of gelato. Plus, you must try their signature cannoli-stuffed strawberries!
Report a correction | Contact our newsroom
The 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo