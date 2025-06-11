Fathers Day is coming up, don’t you want to know where in the Garden State to bring your old man?

The good people at Mixbook surveyed thousands of people to find the most popular destinations.

If you could pick any local brewery to celebrate with your family, where would you want to go?

These are the breweries New Jersey dads want to go for Father's Day

Cape May Brewing Co. - Cape May

Cape May Brewing Co. in Cape May is a coastal brewery known for its laid-back, family-friendly environment.

capemaybrewco via Instagram capemaybrewco via Instagram loading...

The brewery offers a spacious taproom where families can enjoy craft beer and fresh air. With a variety of beers and frequent community events, it’s the perfect place for a fun family outing.

capemaybrewco via Instagram capemaybrewco via Instagram loading...

Cape May Brewing Co. often features food trucks and live music, adding to the vibrant, relaxed atmosphere.

capemaybrewco via Instagram capemaybrewco via Instagram loading...

Carton Brewing Co. - Atlantic Highlands

Carton Brewing Co. in Atlantic Highlands provides a family-friendly space for beer lovers of all ages.

cartonbrewing via Instagram cartonbrewing via Instagram loading...

The brewery’s spacious taproom and inviting atmosphere make it a great spot for families to enjoy craft beer together. With an emphasis on local ingredients and creative beers, Carton Brewing Co. offers something for everyone.

cartonbrewing via Instagram cartonbrewing via Instagram loading...

The brewery’s family-oriented events and community-focused approach make it an excellent choice for a fun day out with the family.

cartonbrewing via Instagram cartonbrewing via Instagram loading...

Bolero Snort Brewery - Carlstadt

Bolero Snort Brewery in Carlstadt is a fun, family-friendly place that offers an exciting range of craft beers. The brewery’s spacious taproom and outdoor seating make it a great spot for families to relax and enjoy time together.

bolerosnort via Instagram bolerosnort via Instagram loading...

Known for its innovative beer flavors and approachable atmosphere, Bolero Snort Brewery is the perfect choice for a low-pressure outing with the family.

bolerosnort via Instagram bolerosnort via Instagram loading...

They also regularly host events and food trucks, making it a lively and welcoming spot for families.

bolerosnort via Instagram bolerosnort via Instagram loading...

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule (Updated 6/3/25) Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

It's here! The complete 2025 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2025. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Jersey Shore restaurant is a waterfront hidden gem Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.