New Jersey cracker controversy resolved

Let's face it, there's a lot of fake news surrounding crackers. Some try to pass off "rice" or "quinoa" as a basis for an appropriate snack. I understand that I often take the contrarian and controversial stand, but sometimes it's critical to bring truth to the conversation.

Crackers are made from wheat, period. Anything else is just an attempt by "big cracker" to pass off sub-standard crackers as the real thing.

A wheat cracker has substance, nutrition, some fiber and holds up to the creamiest of dips and soft cheeses. Some wheat crackers are best with cheese and others are better paired with peanut butter.

For me, the Triscuit is the perfect pairing with cheese and Stoned Wheat Thins are the right carrier for peanut butter.

