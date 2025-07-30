I’ll admit, I’m a sucker for a good conspiracy theory.

Not that I believe in them. It’s just wild to see how far some people will take them. It’s like that crazy uncle at the holiday table you can’t believe you share DNA with.

Popular conspiracy theories

A study was done to find the biggest conspiracy in each state. Hello Millions wanted to know which theory each state obsessed over the most. They used Google Trends data and discussions from Reddit’s r/conspiracy community.

Maybe you’ll be disappointed to know the Flat Earth theory and the "moon landing was fake" theory each had only one state obsessed with them, Illinois and North Dakota respectively.

AP Photo AP Photo loading...

How did Jeffrey Epstein die?

Also, wouldn’t you think seeing news lately that the Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself theory would be number one in more than two states? But it was tops only in Kansa and Nebraska.

The biggest conspiracy theory in the nation as far as most number of states thinking about it is QAnon, with nine states unable to get enough of that hot goss.

So what’s New Jersey’s?

AP Photo AP Photo loading...

9/11

It makes sense if you think about our proximity to it that 9/11 being an inside job is the most talked about conspiracy theory here.

Heck, the gang even leaned into it on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” in their “Abbott Elementary” crossover episode.

9/11 conspiracy theories

The other states joining in on the 9/11 conspiracy obsession are New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Michigan, and Ohio.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’d better get off my laptop before the Illuminati hacks me.

The final Dennis & Judi Diner Tour of New Jersey For years, fans of the Dennis & Judi show on New Jersey 101.5 enjoyed meeting the hosts on their popular diner tours. In honor of Dennis Malloy's retirement from the show this summer, the two hosts went on one last trip in July 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈