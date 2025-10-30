We'll start this off with a very simple question. One that gets asked every time in the fall, then again in the spring. Should New Jersey keep the practice of changing it's clocks?

Most will probably say yes to this since changing the clocks is a pain. And I get that.

However, I do believe we have to keep the practice alive in New Jersey. I'm sure I'm in the minority here, but here's why (you can vote on what you think below).

Yes, I do find the changing of the clock annoying, but we have to keep that practice in place for consistency. But what do I mean by that? Wouldn't it be more consistent if we just let the clocks be?

Perhaps. But honestly, do we really want that? Maybe some of you do, but I know I don't. That extra daylight in the morning is more important than having it still be dark at 8 a.m.

We can't avoid the shorter days, but we can adjust our clocks to at least keep it brighter in the morning. And by falling back in the autumn, we keep that additional daylight in the morning.

If anything, I feel the clocks should fall back earlier in the year, but that's a separate argument all together.

But that's just my opinion. Where do you fall on this debate? Should we eliminate the clock change all together? And if so, which one should we keep it at?

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.