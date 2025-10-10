It's yet another reason why we probably should take a closer look as to when we change our clocks. And more specifically, the fall back.

I recently did a poll during my Sunday morning show asking our listeners approximately how often they hit the snooze button per month in the morning? The answers were quite telling.

According to you, approximately 75% of New Jerseyans said they hit the snooze button anywhere between 5 to 10 times a month. And on the surface, that doesn't look to bad.

However, when you zoom in to the time of year, that's when it gets more telling. Most of those who hit the snooze alarm are more likely to do it when it's still dark in the morning.

With that in mind, just think about how dark are mornings are now in the month of October. In New Jersey, it doesn't typically start to get bright until around 7 a.m.

And to top it off, our clocks don't fall back until the first Sunday of November. Meaning the mornings will just keep getting darker and darker until then.

Thinking about that, wouldn't it make more sense if we pushed our clocks back now instead of November? Perhaps the second or third Sunday in October?

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Yes, it'll get darker a little earlier, but at least the morning sun will help get us moving when we need to get up. Not only that, but maybe we'd be less likely to hit that snooze button in the first place.

Even though it would only be for a few weeks, it does seem to make sense to fall back earlier. Give us that morning daylight back so we can get the day started a little easier.

