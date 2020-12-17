New Jersey chef to compete on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

New television programming has been hard to come by with the pandemic shutting down productions that are just now starting to get back up and running. One of my favorite shows is coming back though: Hell’s Kitchen, the show that subjects aspiring chefs to the pressures of trying to please Michelin starred chef Gordon Ramsay.

If you’ve never seen the show, Chef Ramsay has something of a temper that is on full display when a chef displeases him. The chefs are competing to get a job at one of Ramsay’s famous restaurants. The new season is starting on Jan. 7, 2021, and this time it is in Las Vegas, with the winning contestant becoming the Head Chef at Ramsay’s Lake Tahoe restaurant.

This season will feature a New Jersey chef; Eliott Sanchez, from Bayonne who is a private chef in Jersey City. Elliot will be one of the aspiring chefs lining up to get berated by the great Gordon Ramsay.

This will be the 19th season of the show and it’s described by Fox Television thusly:

Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges – reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe and the title of Hell's Kitchen winner.

Eliott will be competing against fifteen other chefs for the coveted position.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.