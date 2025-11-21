How New Jersey can celebrate False Confession Day
Have you ever heard of the insane "made-up" holidays like National Post-It Note Day or National Bring Your Squirrel To Work Day? OK, I don’t know if those really exist but you get the gist.
National Today has a listing for Friday, Nov. 21 claiming it is National False Confession Day.
According to this site, it’s “a perfect day for people who want to test others through false confessions.”
They also mention it's a great “opportunity to convey the truth in the disguise of a false confession.”
OK, whatever, I’ll bite. Hey, it’s better than National Bite On Aluminum Foil Day.
So then I was thinking maybe this is useful. Maybe there���s a lot of truth New Jersey can get to through this ridiculousness. Maybe a false confession could be the ultimate Jersey sport…sarcasm.
Try these on for size.
False confessions anybody in New Jersey can relate to
However you celebrate this special day, make it a great one!
