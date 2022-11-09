New Jersey ‘Cake Whisperer’ is competing on a Food Network show

A New Jersey baker who taught himself English after arriving here from Costa Rica, is competing on the Food Network’s “Holiday Wars.”

Christian Alejandro Rojas, of Neptune, got one of the coveted baking slots for the season that is airing now.

Rojas came to the U.S. in 1998, when he was 19 years old, and didn’t speak a word or English. He told NJ.com that he learned the language by watching TV and listening to the radio.

He started his baking journey by embellishing friends’ cakes and eventually wound up working as a Cake Bake and Roll in Long Branch, then went out on his own eight years ago; he now has a custom bakery, The Cake Whisperer, in Neptune.

How about a whiskey bottle cake?

A New Jersey Devils Groom’s cake

Rojas isn’t allowed to spill the beans on how far he went in the competition, but he did say that for every hour that makes it on the air, assume eight hours were needed to tape it. https://www.app.com/story/entertainment/dining/2022/11/02/food-network-new-jersey-cake-baker-to-compete-on-holiday-wars/69593360007/

The show is hosted by Jeff Mauro, with judges Aarti Sequeira and Shinmin Li.

"They pair you with people from around the country," said Rojas, adding that contestants compete in groups of three. "Each week, they eliminate one team."

The cakes he creates are amazing.

No, that isn’t a real handbag or shoe….they’re cakes

I’ve never seen an iPhone cake!

If you ever need a Darth Maul cake, you now know where to find it.

A paint can cake

"Holiday Wars" airs at 9 p.m. Sundays on Food Network.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

