New Jerseyans could experience a ‘rodent rampage’ in their homes

As if this summer hasn’t been brutal enough with the intense weather, we might not be done seeing the effects of the heat.

According to a pest management company, the heatwaves likely created a ‘perfect storm’ for a surge in rodent activity.

According to Zachary Smith of Smith’s Pest Management in a release,

When the environment becomes too hostile for rodents in the wild, they turn to our homes for food and shelter. Unfortunately, that means an invasion is likely.

This is due to landscape changes that occur when we have droughts.

Vegetation withers, water sources dry up, and ecosystems become stressed. These conditions drive rodents to seek out new environments where they can find the resources they need to survive—namely, food and water. Your home, with its reliable water supply and food sources, becomes an attractive target.

What are the signs of a rodent infestation?

The sooner you identify the problem, the better. Here’s what you should look out for:

🐀 Droppings: These are often found near food sources, in cupboards, or along baseboards.

🐀 Gnaw Marks: Rats and mice constantly gnaw on objects to keep their teeth sharp. Look for these on food packaging, furniture, and wires.

🐀 Nests: Rodents build nests from shredded paper, fabric, and other soft materials. These nests are usually hidden in dark, secluded areas like attics, basements, or behind appliances.

🐀 Scurrying Sounds: You might hear scratching or scurrying sounds in the walls, especially at night when rodents are most active.

🐀 Footprints: In dusty areas, you may notice small footprints or tail marks.

Do you have a pit in your stomach yet? I swear, just reading that made me think I could hear scratching noises.

Be sure to seal off rodent entry points and keep food properly sealed to avoid an infestation in your home.

